Boys’ teams Baker (Class 7A) and McGill-Toolen (Class 6A) moved up to No. 1 rankings this week in the Alabama Sports Writers Association prep basketball poll, released Thursday. The Hornets and Yellow Jackets aren’t the only teams from the Lagniappe coverage area that earned spots in this week’s rankings, including the No. 2-ranked Cottage Hill Christian boys (Class 3A) and No. 3-ranked UMS-Wright girls (Class 5A) and No. 3-ranked Davidson girls (Class 7A).

It’s also interesting to note the strength of Class 7A girls’ basketball locally. There are four area 7A teams ranked ion the Top 10 and another receiving votes. Davidson is ranked No. 3, followed by No. 7-ranked Fairhope, No. 8-ranked Theodore and No. 10-ranked Foley. Daphne received votes but did not earn a Top 10 ranking this week.

In girls’ rankings, the No. 1-ranked teams across the state include Hoover (7A), Hazel Green (6A), Lee-Huntsville (5A), Deshler (4A), Prattville Christian (3A), Pisgah (2A), Skyline (1A) and Lee-Scott (AISA). In boys’ rankings, the remaining No. 1-ranked teams include Lee-Huntsville (5A), Sumter Central (4A), Plainview (3A), Midfield (2A), Autaugaville (1A) and Pike Liberal Arts (AISA).

Here are how teams in the Lagniappe coverage area fared in this week’s rankings:

GIRLS

Class 7A: 3. Davidson, 7. Fairhope, 8. Theodore, 10. Foley. RV: Daphne.

Class 6A: 6. Gulf Shores. RV: McGill-Toolen.

Class 5A: 3. UMS-Wright.

Class 4A: 7. Williamson.

Class 3A: None

Class 2A: RV: St. Luke’s.

Class 1A: None

AISA: None

BOYS

Class 7A: 1. Baker.

Class 6A: 1. McGill-Toolen, 7. Spanish Fort, 10. Blount. RV: Robertsdale.

Class 5A: RV: Faith Academy.

Class 4A: 5. Williamson.

Class 3A: 2. Cottage Hill Christian.

Class 2A: 9. St. Luke’s.

Class 1A: None

AISA: None.