By DARRON PATTERSON

Steve Normand’s night was the kind of awesome evening any dad would be proud to have. He escorted his daughter Bella to the center of the field where she was crowned Baker High’s homecoming queen, then watched from the sidelines as his Hornets sewed up the No. 3 Class 7A, Region 1 playoff spot.

“Yeah, right,” bellowed proud papa Normand in the aftermath of Baker’s 35-31 come from behind win over inspired Daphne. “My staff is unbelievable. They put together a great game plan and made great adjustments at halftime. As head coaches we get a lot more credit, but those guys are the ones that do all the work.”

Sophomore quarterback Joshua Flowers threw for 215 yards, a pair of touchdowns and ran in for the game winner with just more than a minute to play as Baker improved to 6-3 overall and locked up the No. 3 playoff spot in the region at 5-2.

Despite the loss, Daphne (5-3 overall, and with the record in region play) now claims the fourth playoff spot.

“The first half we were making a lot of mental mistakes, so we went to the locker room and got our minds right,” said Flowers. “I was just hoping we scored,” he said of the game-winning series. “I just knew we were going to score when we got the ball down there.”

Daphne got a pair of Nick Clark scoring runs of 3 and 22 yards, a blocked punt recovered for a touchdown by Ahmerion Williams, a 4-yard run by Tyler Bradley and a 39-yard field goal from Baylor Beard as the Trojans played inspired football from the start but just couldn’t sustain the withering assault from Flowers and overcome four turnovers. Flowers tossed touchdowns of 9 yards to Jayven Williams, and 66 yards to Jamari Hawkins, while Roderick Taylor added a 3-yard run, and Williams ran in from 3 yards out, while Hunter Kilgore was true on all his PAT attempts.

“We came out in the second half and played with heart,” said Hawkins who finished with 5catches for 132 yards.

Bradley carried 22 times for 131 yards and a TD, while freshman quarterback Karle Lacey was 14 of 23 for 140 yards and two interceptions, one returned 72 yards by Kevin Beckham to the Daphne 3.

Daphne head coach Kenny said the result was no mystery.

“It was a game that came down to the wire. It’s always about guys making plays and their guys made plays. Unfortunately we couldn’t get it done,” said King. “We’ll get better from it.”