Konnor Frost likes a challenge, as those who know him best will quickly attest. So after playing baseball since the age of 3, Frost, who played the game at Baker the past three years, decided to make a change. He’ll spend his senior year on the Hornets’ golf team.

He took up the sport just a little more than a year ago, tried out for the team in the preseason and earned a spot on the roster.

Frost described himself as “really competitive” and said he is looking forward to the first match he plays for Baker, which, in fact, will be his first-ever competitive golf match.

There’s probably something else you should know about Frost — he has just one arm. He lost his right arm at birth; the umbilical cord wrapped around the limb and cut it off in the womb.

“Konnor is attracted to anything that’s sports-related,” Frost’s father, Matt Fowler, said. “He has never shied away from trying hardly anything. Of course, golf is probably the hardest sport in the world to play, and him having just one arm. We really never discouraged him from doing anything. He could hit a baseball, throw a baseball; we don’t even think of him being different than anybody else.

“When he decided he wanted to play golf I said, ‘I’ll take you out there to hit some golf balls.’ And I’ll be damned if he didn’t figure it out. I wish he would teach me how to hit a golf ball because he hits it farther than I do, I’ll tell you that. … He’s something else. … I’m glad he decided to play. I love playing golf, but I don’t get the chance to play as much as I used to when I was younger. … Now I’ve got a full-time golf partner who’s always willing to play.”

And Baker has a new member of the golf team who is looking forward to getting the season started.

“The first time I actually saw him I was coaching baseball at Semmes,” Baker golf coach Sam Gates said. “He was out in right field and he made a diving catch. … I’ve followed Konnor since then. I actually coached him in baseball on the freshman team at Baker when I helped coach the team that year. I’ve just always known him as a hard worker and he’s obviously never going to make an excuse.

“He told me this past October he wanted to try out for the golf team and I said, ‘Sure, that’s not a problem.’ He comes out and he just starts blistering the ball. He made me jealous because I work at this game all the time and this kid is hitting it 200 yards like it’s nothing. He quickly became a student of the game, asking what clubs he should get, asking me about this and asking me about that. He’s been out here every day and he’s out here every single day for two or three hours. He’s not going to take a day off and he’s just awesome to have around.”

Frost said he decided to give golf a try because his dad is a fan of the game.

“He inspired me to do it,” Frost said. “I started doing it for fun and now I’m on the team. … I just went out there and started hitting balls and practicing and I guess it just came to me.”

Gates said there’s a bit more to it than that as Frost spends countless hours on the practice range and works hard at his game. And the work is paying off.

“Whatever he’s done, it fits his swing,” Gates said. “For the most part, he hits it straight as an arrow. … He brings a work ethic that everybody else should strive to have. He comes out here and we talk about a plan and he’s doing that plan every day. If he hits 50 extra balls on the range, that doesn’t mean he’s not going to putt and he’s not going to chip. If he hits 50 extra balls [on the range], he’s still going to go putt and he’s still going to go chip. He might be out here until 4:30 [p.m.] — everybody else might leave at 3:30 — but he’s going to be here until he’s done with everything. As a coach, he’s inspired me with everything he’s had to overcome, but he’s also a good student, he’s always on time and whenever he’s out here, he’s doing whatever he’s supposed to do.”

Frost said he misses baseball “a little” but he’s excited to get started with his new team.

“I’m really competitive, so I can’t wait to go against other people and see what the season brings,” he said.

Frost said his irons are all standard size but his driver and 3-wood are cut down a little to conform to the requirements of his swing. He noted club control was the toughest part of the game for him, especially keeping the clubface open or closed according to the shot required.

“I think he just looks at it as, ‘I see the ball, I’m going to hit the ball.’ I don’t think he gets into all this extra stuff of worrying about positioning this and that,” Gates said. “He works on the general patterns of what his swing needs to be, but we also go with, does this feel comfortable? And if that feels comfortable, and you’re hitting it 220 [yards] and straight, I’m not going to mess with you. … There’s a thousand ways to do a swing, and obviously, with him it’s one I’ve never seen [before]; I can’t think of many people who have. So when he says, ‘That feels good,’ there’s no more, ‘Let’s do this.’ That’s the end of the conversation.”

Fowler said he’ll be his son’s biggest fan once the season gets started.

“When he said he wanted to play we went out to a small, par-3 course — C.J.’s down there in Grand Bay,” he said. “I don’t think any hole is over 170 yards. I was blown away. I knew he would go out by himself every once in a while and hit balls by himself, but when I saw him hit the ball, I was like, ‘Good Lord, Son, I can’t do what you can do.’

“He doesn’t accept any kind of failure very well. He will stay and practice and practice and practice longer than anybody else. He’ll work harder than everybody else. It’s not that he’s trying to prove anything — he truly loves to play the game. And that’s with every sport. Every sport he’s ever played he’s poured his entire soul into it.”

Fowler added, “I can’t wait [to see him play competitively]. … Konnor, he’s just like any other young man, but the thing about Konnor, he’s always had a need and a drive. He never slows down. He doesn’t take a day off. … When it comes to sports, the attention to detail that he puts into everything is amazing. He studies, he watches. Whether you know it or not, he’s paying attention. He’s a sponge and just tries to absorb everything. His drive, it just makes you proud.”