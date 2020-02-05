When you talk about tolls in Baldwin County, people bristle at the thought.

“I know they’re a little bit of a four-letter word right now,” County Engineer Joey Nunnally said. “Obviously, tolls are a funding option.”

Nunnally said some sort of toll will be needed if the county is ever going to be able to get the Baldwin Beach Express extended from Interstate 10 to Interstate 65 to better stream traffic to the Gulf beaches.

Rep. Steve McMillan, R-Foley, is sponsoring two bills to create a toll authority in Baldwin County with the explicit intent of building that extension. The latest session of the Alabama Legislature convened on Feb. 4.

“One [bill] is a constitutional amendment that allows the establishment of the authority,” McMillan said. “That can be the County Commission or they can create one and appoint the members. The other one goes into all the details, for example, that it only applies to the [extension] project.”

The amendment will go before the voters on an upcoming ballot, most likely the general election in November. In 2018, a similar amendment received an overall “yes” vote statewide, but failed in Baldwin County. McMillan said voters were confused about what the authority had the liberty to do.

“There was a misunderstanding about what authority the authority would have,” McMillan said. “Some people were under the impression it would create toll roads and bridges all over the whole county. We put a provision in there that any activity they are a party to has to be limited to the project only. The project is described as going from I-10 to I-65.”

If OK’d by voters, it would give the authority the right to issue bonds to raise the money to pay for the project. An $11 million Restore Act grant has already been approved, but that is earmarked to buy rights-of-way for the proposed route. Nunnally says a toll — completely voluntary — is the only way the county can come up with the funding necessary to make the project a reality.

“Right now, there is no way we could fund that road from a county standpoint,” he said. “You’re talking about a $200 million road and that’s above our bonding capacity. If we wanted to go out for a bond, we couldn’t even do that.”

The bills are getting support from an unlikely source. Longtime tax activist Kevin Spriggs of the Common Sense Campaign has been involved in defeating ad valorem tax hikes for schools and the toll project for the I-10 bridge over Mobile Bay. He is currently proposing a plan he says would trim $800 million off of the previous bridge plan and may include a more modest toll.

He is also in favor of a toll for the Baldwin Beach Express extension.

“In general, roads like that are not a necessity but a choice and could have some economic benefits,” Spriggs said. “In fact, that’s probably the proper use of a toll for a road like that as opposed to what [the Alabama Department of Transportation] ALDOT was trying to do to us with the I-10 bridge.”