SUBMITTED – The cities of Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism have been working closely with Gov. Kay Ivey and the state of Alabama to determine when beaches can safely reopen. According to a news release today, while the area has seen vast improvement over the last eight days, there is still a lot of work to be done. Due to this, the closure of Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan beaches has been extended to Friday, Oct. 2.

The beaches were initially closed Sept. 16-23 after Hurricane Sally made landfall, and the decision to extend the closure through Oct. 2 was made after speaking with residents, local businesses and assessing the amount of storm damage that communities still need time to repair.

Visitors should contact their lodging accommodation provider for specific information related to their stay. All visitors must be prepared to show proof of reservation at any time in the event access to an area is restricted.

We appreciate your patience as we take care of our residents and continue working to rebuild Alabama’s coastal communities.

The City of Gulf Shores will continue to share updates through our City’s website and our social media channels. To receive updates via email or text message, please visit www.gulfshoresal.gov and click on “Notify Me.”