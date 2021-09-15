The Baldwin County Commission is shifting gears in its effort to expend $6.6 million in federal money aimed at preventing evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. As Lagniappe previously reported, although the money was doled out as part of the CARES Act’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in January, by August, Baldwin County had only expended about $550,000 of the funds to just 83 of more than 1,400 applicants.

The program was managed by Hagerty Consulting, which was hired by the county last year to manage other pandemic relief funds and efforts to recover from Hurricane Sally. Last week, the commission cut Hagerty loose from the ERAP program and turned the work over to a local network of nonprofit organizations.

County spokesperson Sherry-Lea Bloodworth Botop said the application process has been more efficient since August, with a total of 169 applications approved as of Sept. 10, worth a combined $1,104,229. But for the work on the ERAP program, Hagerty was paid at least $202,733, representing a fee of at least $1,199 per approved application, or 18 percent of the total funds awarded.

Bloodworth Botop noted the consulting contract was set to expire at the end of September and “the county has been in the transition process from a private consultant to working with local nonprofits to provide case management to citizens who apply for this program with processing and compliance being handled in-house.”

A new website and phone number will be released and all 1,758 applicants will be notified of the transition, which the county hopes “will help make the application process less cumbersome.”

Dana Jepsen of Ecumenical Ministries is helping to coordinate the effort on behalf of the nonprofit network Baldwin County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD).

“We’re really hoping that the transition will be fairly seamless,” she said. “We have been doing rental assistance in the county for a year with private funding. We’re very familiar with case management because we do it outside of disaster, and we’re social service agencies that serve the county year-round. It kind of made sense for us to take on the application process for ERAP as well.”

Jason Fisher, chairman of the Baldwin County Democratic Party, applauded the change. He said he’s assisted applicants in the ERAP process, but has been “disappointed” by the process.

“I can tell you there are numerous administrative hurdles to jump over as well as technology and logistical challenges that likely have had the effect of causing many folks to be confused and give up during the application process,” he said. “Anything that can be done to cut the red tape, make it easier for applicants to submit their information, and disperse the money more quickly is greatly needed.”

Fisher said he also believes there hasn’t been enough of an effort to communicate the availability of federal aid. Mobile County has expended about 90 percent of its initial $13.1 million in ERAP funding and has received a second allotment worth more than $9 million.

“The second concern seems to be a lack of knowledge that this program exists,” he said. “It is critical that all communities across Baldwin County be included in the stakeholders’ group to ensure that every eligible person, no matter their race, gender, or ethnicity, hears about this program and gains rental assistance provided they qualify according to the basic standards to receive relief.”