Baldwin County revelers don’t have to drive to Mobile this weekend to kick-off the Mardi Gras festivities. One day after the Conde Cavaliers launch the Port City’s carnival season on the streets tonight, the Pirates of Lost Treasure Flotilla will lead a boat parade along the Intracoastal Waterway. Through Fat Tuesday, there are at least 19 opportunities to attend parades from the Orange Beach to Foley.

Saturday, Feb. 8

10:45 a.m. – Pirates Of Lost Treasure Flotilla, Perdido Key

Friday, Feb. 14

6:45 p.m. – Apollo’s Mystic Ladies, Daphne

Saturday, Feb. 15

6:30 p.m. – Knights of Ecor Rouge, Fairhope

Friday, Feb. 21

6:45 p.m. – Maids of Jubilee, Fairhope

Saturday, Feb. 22

11 a.m. – Foley parade, Foley

2 p.m. – Krewe of Mullet Mates, Mullet Point

5:30 p.m. – Mystics of Pleasure, Orange Beach

5:30 p.m. – Mystical Order of the Mirams, Orange Beach

6:45 p.m. – The Shadow Barons, Daphne

Sunday, Feb. 23

1 p.m. – Fort Morgan Parade, Fort Morgan

2 p.m. – Krewe of the Royal Riff-Raff, Josephine

2:29 p.m. – Loyal Order of the Fire Truck, Daphne

6 p.m. – Krewe du Cirque Grand Parade, Foley (OWA)

Monday, Feb. 24

4 p.m. – Kid & Pet Parade, The Wharf, Orange Beach

6 p.m. – Evening Float Parade, The Wharf, Orange Beach

6:45 p.m. – Order of Mystic Magnolias, Fairhope

Tuesday, Feb. 25

10 a.m. – Gulf Shores Parade, Gulf Shores

2 p.m. – Orange Beach Parade, Orange Beach

5 p.m. – LuLu’s Boat Parade, The Wharf to LuLu’s