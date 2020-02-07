Baldwin County revelers don’t have to drive to Mobile this weekend to kick-off the Mardi Gras festivities. One day after the Conde Cavaliers launch the Port City’s carnival season on the streets tonight, the Pirates of Lost Treasure Flotilla will lead a boat parade along the Intracoastal Waterway. Through Fat Tuesday, there are at least 19 opportunities to attend parades from the Orange Beach to Foley.
Saturday, Feb. 8
10:45 a.m. – Pirates Of Lost Treasure Flotilla, Perdido Key
Friday, Feb. 14
6:45 p.m. – Apollo’s Mystic Ladies, Daphne
Saturday, Feb. 15
6:30 p.m. – Knights of Ecor Rouge, Fairhope
Friday, Feb. 21
6:45 p.m. – Maids of Jubilee, Fairhope
Saturday, Feb. 22
11 a.m. – Foley parade, Foley
2 p.m. – Krewe of Mullet Mates, Mullet Point
5:30 p.m. – Mystics of Pleasure, Orange Beach
5:30 p.m. – Mystical Order of the Mirams, Orange Beach
6:45 p.m. – The Shadow Barons, Daphne
Sunday, Feb. 23
1 p.m. – Fort Morgan Parade, Fort Morgan
2 p.m. – Krewe of the Royal Riff-Raff, Josephine
2:29 p.m. – Loyal Order of the Fire Truck, Daphne
6 p.m. – Krewe du Cirque Grand Parade, Foley (OWA)
Monday, Feb. 24
4 p.m. – Kid & Pet Parade, The Wharf, Orange Beach
6 p.m. – Evening Float Parade, The Wharf, Orange Beach
6:45 p.m. – Order of Mystic Magnolias, Fairhope
Tuesday, Feb. 25
10 a.m. – Gulf Shores Parade, Gulf Shores
2 p.m. – Orange Beach Parade, Orange Beach
5 p.m. – LuLu’s Boat Parade, The Wharf to LuLu’s
