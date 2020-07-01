According to a news release, Judge Clark Stankoski issued an order today mandating that all persons wear a mask in the Baldwin County Courts including the satellite courts in Foley and Fairhope beginning July 6, 2020. This mandate includes, but is not limited to: court employees, visitors, witnesses, law enforcement, cleaning personnel and vendors. Medical exceptions will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

The notice went on add “all attorneys are encouraged to conduct as much business as possible by paperwork and virtual hearings should be requested in all matters where practicable. These restrictions shall remain in place until the Court determines they can safely be discontinued.”

Jury trials have been suspended in Baldwin County and around the state since March 16, three days after the Supreme Court issued an order acknowledging the COVID-19 pandemic and declaring its own state of emergency. In-person proceedings were also halted until May 15, and a subsequent court order noted jury trials would be suspended until at least Sept. 14.