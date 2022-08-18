In a white tent at the end of a red dirt road beneath a silver, rainy sky off State Highway 59 in Loxley, the Baldwin County Board of Education (BCBOE) broke ground for the new Baldwin Preparatory Academy, a state-of-the-art technical school designed to graduate students with high school diplomas and enough experience to enter the workforce.

Representatives from the local and state government, industry and the Baldwin County Board of Education spoke to the audience of around 100 people who each had a stake in the school’s opening and the future it proposes as the first of its kind in Alabama.

“This is the first day of practice,” BCBOE Superintendent Eddie Tyler said. “We didn’t expect the rain, but it’s raining, and we’re going outside – not literally.”

Overwhelmed by the turnout, Tyler said he and the board believe the academy will be a game changer “for our students, for our schools, for the health of Baldwin County, for business (and) for industry,” and neither the rain that day nor anything else will prevent Baldwin Prep’s construction over the next two years.

“We’re pushing through because we have a deadline, and that deadline is the fall of 2024, when we cut a ribbon on this school.”

On average, 800 Baldwin County students enter the workforce every year. Tyler said alumni of Baldwin Prep’s 14 disciplines covering healthcare, engineering, cybertechnology and more could start out earning $1,000 per week.

Industry partners will add to the education with apprenticeship and internship opportunities.

“Workforce development is the number one site location factor of any company,” Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance President Lee Lawson said.

To companies like Airbus, Collins Aerospace, Novelis and others, the academy will show Baldwin County is growing and meeting their workforce needs, he continued. “Baldwin Preparatory Academy will be an asset to our community and our economic development for years to come.”

Alabama State Senator for District 32 Chris Elliott said the students trained in Baldwin Prep will be able to “put a plow in the ground” at age 18, years before many of their peers, and called the school’s approach “innovative.”

“What we’re teaching these kids, 16- to 18-year-olds (is) about what a career can be,” State Representative for District 96 Matt Simpson said. “This is an opportunity to show our children that we’re investing in them, and we’re investing in them so they can be productive members of society, so they can provide for their families.”

“Can you imagine how much disposable income is coming around Baldwin County if you give 18-year-olds $1,000 a week?” he said.

BCBOE President Shannon Cauley said the academy will give students options and will prioritize career readiness with college readiness.

“Many students can be successful and support their families and live a very comfortable life without having a college degree. We need to focus on every student, on their individual needs, and, sometimes, going into the workforce is exactly what that student needs to be successful,” she said. “With Baldwin Preparatory Academy, we will be preparing students for life, for success after school, to be productive members of society.”

Baldwin County is the state’s fastest-growing county and among the nation’s fastest-growing counties. The 2020 Census says more than 230,000 people live there, and the Baldwin County School System has more than 30,000 students.

Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of development companies Truland and 68 Ventures, said Baldwin Prep will help that growth and expand opportunities for the next generation.

“We’re going to be creating workforce jobs so industries like mine and many others can continue to grow, that we can provide the same awesome quality of life that every single one of us is accustomed to, and that everybody else in this country once they’re introduced to it wants to be a part of,” he said.

Optimism for what the school will provide prevailed, but Tyler, alluding to his days as a coach, said there is much to do before those hopes can be realized. He noted the effort has been and will continue to be a group effort comprised of partnerships with economic, education and government leaders across the county and the state.

Tyler encouraged the community members present to get involved with the academy when it opens. He said Baldwin Prep depends on internships, partnerships and community support.

“The success of this building will be measured by how much each and every one of you are willing to put back into this education system,” he said.

As workers build the school piece by piece, it will be up to the people of Baldwin County to build the school with support.

“We’re getting ready to go out and practice. We’re getting ready for the season, and the season right now is going to be two years long to get us where we want to be,” he said. “Right now, I’m surrounded by the best damn team in America.”