Classes in Baldwin County Public Schools have been canceled through Sept. 30, as power and utilities in the area hit hardest by Hurricane Sally continue to be restored. In a message to parents today, Superintendent Eddie Tyler said staff began assessing facilities last week and began to clean and make repairs today. But some areas had more damage than others.

“I believe we will need some time to get our buildings safe for children to return,” Tyler wrote, noting the system as a whole would take an all-or-none approach to returning to class. “We live in a very large county. Power may be on in your area and your school may not have any damage, but we cannot open schools unless all schools can open. Our pacing guides, state testing, meal and accountability requirements are based on the system, not individual schools.”

Last week, school spokeswoman Chasity Riddick indicated logistical problems with busses was also a concern to returning to school this week, while many students and staff members are dealing with property damage of their own.

“Fairhope got nailed,” she said. “A lot of our students, their houses, there are a lot of issues there and not to mention Foley, Elberta, Orange Beach all the way to Bay Minette got hit badly when the eye came ashore. And in the rural communities nobody has power.”

Baldwin County Public Schools counts 31,000 students in 46 schools. Riddick said updates will continue to be sent to parents on the Messenger program, while staff can expect further instruction by email, text or call.

“We have schools without power and for which we do not expect power until later this week,” Tyler explained. “In this new age, we need internet and communications which are currently down so we cannot run many system tests. We have physical damage at our schools including some with standing water, collapsed ceilings and blown-out windows. We have debris on our properties and debris blocking our transportation teams from picking up students. All of this must be resolved before we can successfully re-open.

“If everything goes as planned, I expect we will welcome back students on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Prior to returning students to school, we will hold two teacher workdays to get our classrooms and our lesson plans back on track.”

Meanwhile, in the two-year-old Gulf Shores City Schools system, Superintendent Matt Akin has asked some support staff to return Wednesday, and expects classes to resume Sept. 28. As of this morning, power was expected to be restored to all three schools in the district.

Also, all Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Schools in Mobile and Baldwin counties reopened today, with the exception of St. Patrick Catholic School in Robertsdale and St. Benedict Catholic School in Elberta. They are expected to open Thursday, Sept. 24.