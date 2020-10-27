According to a message from Superintendent Eddie Tyler, Baldwin County public schools will be closed Thursday in anticipation of deteriorating weather from Tropical Storm Zeta. Students will also be dismissed early tomorrow.

“During the last week, we have been monitoring the storm activity in the Gulf with our partners at Baldwin County EMA and the National Weather Service,” Tyler wrote. “Right now, Zeta is expected to make landfall Wednesday evening on the Louisiana coast. Weather conditions in our area are projected to deteriorate Wednesday night into early Thursday. Our area will see tropical storm conditions which include gusty winds, heavy rain at times and the possibility of embedded tornadoes. Our concern is the amount of debris remaining from Hurricane Sally. This debris will be a hazard to our transportation and could also create projectiles which would result in structural damage to our buildings.”

Tyler said as a result, students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow and bus service will run until all students are safely delivered home. School will remain closed on Thursday and all after school care, sports and extracurricular activities are canceled for Wednesday and Thursday.

“We will reopen Friday morning for school and all activities on a regular schedule,” he added. “If that changes, we will communicate with you through email, phone and text. Please do not listen to rumors. Check our website or social media accounts for accurate information. While this doesn’t seem like a big storm, I encourage all of you to pick up around your homes and take extra precautions as a result of the mass amount of debris remaining on the sides of our roadways. Tropical storm winds could shift and move this debris and could create damage to nearby property.”