The Baldwin County Commission voted to terminate a temporary premium pay program for employees at its meeting Tuesday morning.

Commissioners said they did not realize the $750,000 they thought they allocated as a pool for the program would actually be paid every month for 30 months as established by a resolution they approved in June.

With funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the program established by Resolution No. 2022-102 offered “additional compensation for the first full pay period of each month, effective July 4, 2022, in the amount of $8.66 per regular hour, and $12.99 per overtime hour,” according to the meeting’s agenda.

This allowed full-time employees to receive up to an additional $700 per month, and part-time employees up to $500 per month, with a lifetime cap of $25,000.

Four “aye” votes passed the resolution, then slated payments through Dec. 31, 2024, or whenever the federal government lifts its emergency order for the COVID-19 pandemic, which it renewed in July.

In a work session on Monday, Aug. 15, District 3 Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood said she was surprised to learn more than $22 million of the county’s $43 million in ARPA funds would drive the program when she asked about their status some weeks ago.

“Never, ever did I hear that this was that much money. Maybe I was supposed to do the math, maybe I was supposed to take and multiply $750,000 by 30 and come up with that amount of money, but not once had the commissioners been brought in on a discussion as to how this money was to be spent,” she said.

District 1 Commissioner and Chairman James “Jeb” Ball said the commission authorized similar payments of $1,000 to county employees in December, conducted a survey that “brought all the employees up to a very high rate and fair rate of pay” and said this payment was not presented right.

“This guarantees every single employee a max of $25,000 over the next 30 months, which is ridiculous. There’s not a single county in this state, nor in this country, that has done this with ARPA funds,” he said. “I saw the number $750,000 and I thought that was the number. I didn’t know it was $750,000 for 30 months. I can’t sell this to the public.”

District 4 Commissioner and Vice Chairman Charles “Skip” Gruber said even though the commission did not know how much the program would cost, “it was still something this commission did.”

Ball, Gruber and Underwood said “aye” the following Tuesday to Resolution No. 2022-158, stopping payments on Dec. 31, 2022, two years early and five months after it started.

“We haven’t had an opportunity to see what all that we can use these funds for, and until that opportunity is afforded to the commission, I feel that this is giving our employees time to adjust,” Underwood, who made the motion for the new resolution’s approval, said at the meeting. “If there’s no other viable right reason to spend these funds on anything else, then absolutely, you have my word, we will revisit this.”

Gruber seconded the motion, saying he would like to revisit the matter later.

“I think after our meeting with our ACCA (Association of County Commissioners of Alabama) we should be able to address this and look at it and have a better clear understanding of what’s supposed to be allowable out there and make sure that we follow the protocol set forward by the U.S. Treasury Department,” he explained at the meeting.

Ball said revisiting the plan is an option, and District 2 Commissioner Matthew McKenzie said he appreciated the commission wanting to return to the issue later. His was the resolution’s only “nay” vote.

“I wanted to help out the employees just a little bit longer,” McKenzie said in a Friday morning phone call. Wanting to give county employees 12 months rather than six to use the bonus money motivated his vote.

Each commissioner expressed appreciation for the work that county employees do every day. But, as Ball said, the commission must act in the best interests of the whole county.

“The decisions we make up here are crucial to not only employees but to the whole entire public at large. We answer to everyone, and in this circumstance we’re dealing with today, I think the right decision was made,” Ball said, “Just because we got something wrong doesn’t mean it’s right to keep it wrong.”

Future commission meetings will address funding to revisit the issue.