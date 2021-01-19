The Baldwin County Commission denied a permit request to sanction the third annual Fort Morgan Mardi Gras Parade this morning, meaning after previous cancellations in Daphne, Fairhope, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, no parades will be held in the county this year.

After receiving a commitment to provide security by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and assuring efforts to maintain social distancing, parade organizer Gayle Pierce was hopeful the application would pass. Pierce said about 150 people participated last year and their parade is typically a more “homegrown, handmade” parade with trucks, decorated trailers and golf carts.

“We don’t have a ball or anything like that,” she said. “The restaurants on that day may have someone playing music and outside activities, but I think they are all waiting to see if we’ll have a parade.”

The route, which runs for eight blocks and nearly 2 miles along Ponce De Leon Court parallel with State Highway 180, intersects with several side streets where observers typically congregate after parking their vehicles on or near the pavement, Pierce said. But she said she had enlisted volunteers to encourage viewers to spread out in the right of way between the intersections.

“We have enough room where if we can get people to move away from main roads and try to provide as much space between, I think we can do it,” she said.

Still, expressing concerns about increasing COVID-19 cases reported locally during the ongoing pandemic, the commission voted unanimously to deny her application.

In other business, Housing First CEO Derek Boulware appeared before the commission during its work session to encourage the county to participate in the rental assistance reimbursement program passed by Congress in December’s $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill. The bill provided $25 billion for rental assistance nationwide, $300 million of which was earmarked for the state and $6.6 million for the residents of Baldwin County. The money must be administered by the county or a third party on its behalf and the legislation provides a 10 percent administration fee to whoever manages the program.

Open to both tenants and landlords, the bill says a household “may receive up to 12 months of assistance,” and an additional three months may be added if necessary to ensure the family remains housed. Boulware assured the county it would cost nothing and said Housing First will return with a proposal to manage the program.

“We would be responsible for reporting, monitoring all of our reimbursements to the county on behalf of those receiving these services,” he said. “Housing First would bill the cost through our cost center, we would then vet the client, and if they match up to the standards, we would then administer the money back to the landlord on behalf of the claim, and bill [the county] directly as a reimbursement.”

He said if the full $6.6 million does not have to be spent, the program will adapt to the demand.

“You don’t owe the government anything other than what you’ve already asked them to reimburse you,” he said.