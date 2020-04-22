The Baldwin County Commission Tuesday set an expiration date for hazard pay it awarded earlier in the month to certain employees of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and juvenile detention center who are most likely to be exposed to coronavirus.

Commissioner Jeb Ball introduced a resolution to end the time-and-a-half pay after talking with staff and determining to end it corresponding with the county’s state of local emergency expiring April 30. But “to make it easy on the HR department,” the pay will end April 26, corresponding with the pay period.

When it was initially awarded April 7, the hazard pay was retroactive to March 30 and estimated to cost the county $240,000 per pay period. At the time, Commissioners believed it would be reimbursable under the $2.2 billion federal CARES Act. But yesterday, Commission Chairman Billie Jo Underwood suggested it had become a burden on the county budget.

“I think there is a lot of uncertainty as to … I think when we went into this we were under the pretence we would receive some form of reimbursement and we have to be careful how we look at our finances right now,” she said. “We have to make tough decisions sometimes as a part of fiscal responsibility, and this is not easy on anyone.”

Ball thanked the employees for “giving it their all,” but said the resolution awarding the hazard pay did not include an expiration date and “this could go on forever and ever and ever and we just need to clean up the matter today.” Ball added it would be in the “best interest” of the county.

Commissioner Skip Gruber seemed opposed, noting the pandemic “is not over with” and suggested the hazard pay be extended to align with Gov. Kay Ivey’s health orders. Gruber abstained from the vote while the other three commissioners approved it.

Commissioner Joe Davis said he would like to know how much it cost, while also pursuing a study on hazardous pay for consideration in the future. Davis also noted if the pandemic continues or worsens, the hazard pay could be extended at a future commission meeting and be applied retroactively again.

In other business, the Commission is beginning to discuss reopening some offices to the public. County Administrator Wayne Dyess said measures are in place to secure personal protective equipment for all county employees who may be exposed to the public, while the county is also installing plexiglass “sneeze guard” barriers in some offices where employees and the public interact.

County attorney Brad Hicks clarified that government services are considered essential operations and the offices can reopen to the public anytime, but they must also comply with state and federal health orders. Probate offices and satellite courthouses may open as soon as May 4.

“What we’re doing, because it does take some labor and effort to put these in place, we’re trying to focus on the buildings and offices that have the most traffic and business, and as we finish those we’ll go into the other buildings,” Dyess said. “We’re trying to prioritize functions like probate and revenue where people are more likely to be required to come in and as we get those complete, we’ll focus on other areas.”

But Probate Judge Harry D’Olive said he’d been left out of the conversation, and supervisors in his offices have expressed concerns about their ability to limit the amount of people in the office at a time. D’Olive said his offices handle roughly 1,000 transactions per day and in some county buildings, shares space with legislative offices, the Alabama Department of Law Enforcement and courthouses.

Underwood said she didn’t want to do anything that would make employees feel uncomfortable or unsafe, but suggested they can follow the “Publix model” of limiting the amount of people inside at one time and improving sanitation and hygiene practices. Dyess said the conversation is ongoing to create a plan to reopen, and department heads will be included.

In commissioner comments, Ball expressed frustration with the economic damage of the pandemic, noting “there are struggling people in our community and I hope and I pray that [Gov. Ivey] comes up with a plan to let people get to work.”

“Sometimes rebuilding the economy outweighs the risk of people getting sick,” he said. “I don’t undermine this disease at all … but now what everybody’s calling me for is to ‘help me open my business back up.’ There are businesses out there struggling, there are businesses out there that will never come back to our community. I hope the governor is going to do the right thing to protect them and open back up in some kind of phased way, but that needs to happen.”

Underwood emphasized the COVID-19 reopening plans are “locally executed, state directed and federally supported.”

“This is not something that’s easy,” she said. “Please whether you like who is in office or don’t like who is in office, we need to pray for these people and respect these people. Please help us help you continue to do the social distancing. I think it works in Baldwin County and you can see it in our numbers.”