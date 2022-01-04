District 2 Baldwin County Commissioner Joe Davis surprised his fellow commissioners Tuesday by using the comment portion of the Commission’s regular meeting to announce he would not seek a second term in office. Davis, a former Daphne city councilman, cited “family matters and health issues” for the decision. He said he intends to complete his first term, serving through the end of 2022.

“I thought and prayed over this and my wife and I talked it through and this is the best thing for the Davis family and it sets the stage for this body to move on,” Davis told Lagniappe Tuesday. “Running a countywide campaign is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. But I was pleased to be a part of us starting some great programs, us completing some great programs and us moving others forward. I felt it was very important if I wasn’t going to run, to get the word out as soon as we could so others can step up and be a part of this great team.”

Davis personal matters have needed more of his attention since his brother’s death in September, and he joked about being a 12-year survivor of six cardiac bypass surgeries.

“I don’t know what the warranty is on those things, but it’s best for this body to move on,” he said.

Fellow commissioners Skip Gruber, Billie Jo Underwood and Jeb Ball expressed surprise at the announcement, but thanked Davis for his partnership.

Davis, a native of Thomasville, moved to Daphne in 2006 and was appointed to the Daphne City Council in 2013. He sought the District 2 seat on the Baldwin County Commission after the previous Commissioner, Chris Elliot, announced his campaign for state senate. Davis defeated former Daphne City Councilman John Lake in the 2018 primary election with 52 percent of the vote.

Candidates for the Baldwin County Commission must reside within the boundaries of the district they seek to represent, but run countywide campaigns and serve at-large. At least one candidate, former Baldwin County Commissioner Jonathan Armstrong, has already announced a campaign for the District 2 seat. The filing deadline for candidates is Jan. 28 and the primary election is May 24.