A Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave after a weekend arrest in Mobile for driving under the influence. Lisa Ann Bedgood, 38, was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail at 1:59 a.m. Sunday, according to records, and released at 6:26 a.m. the same day.

Bedgood is a five-year veteran of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and a member of the School Resource Officer program, and has been stationed at Delta Elementary School in the past. In an email this morning, Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack confirmed the arrest and said Bedgood is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. A news release later issued by the BCSO emphasized it was an “off-duty” arrest being investigated by its Professional Standards Unit and referred further comment to the Mobile Police Department (MPD).

MPD acknowledged Bedgood’s arrest, saying they were called to 3100 block of Autumn Ridge Drive West at approximately 9:29 p.m. Saturday in reference to a vehicle that struck a parked truck and then fled the scene. The complainant followed the vehicle and waited for police.

“Officers arrived and the witness identified the driver of the vehicle,” a statement read. “Officers investigated and determined that the driver appeared to be under the influence. Field sobriety tests were given and the suspect was taken into custody.”

According to jail records, Bedgood has a court date scheduled Feb. 9.