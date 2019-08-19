SUBMITTED – Ryan Leaf, one of the most promising NFL and collegiate football players of his time, will be visiting the bay area as part of the Baldwin County Drug Court Foundation’s 10th Annual “Remember, You Can Make a Difference” fundraiser. The event will take place Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Daphne Civic Center and feature a seated dinner by Naman’s Catering and be emceed by Chasity Byrd from WALA Fox 10 News.

As part of their mission to spread awareness about their efforts, the Foundation will present a brief program to educate attendees of the Programs’ successful treatment approach, community outreach, and emphasis on drug education in Baldwin County schools.

Leaf will discuss the pressure to perform which was more than he was prepared to deal with and his inability to cope healthily with the stresses of the NFL, and as he puts it, “live life on life’s terms,” that lead to the eventual demise of his career. The event is open to the public. Tickets may be purchased at online www.baldwindrugcourt.com or from Raina Macks at auburnt@hotmail.com. For more information visit our website or find us on Facebook.

What: Baldwin County Drug Court Foundation Fundraiser featuring Ryan Leaf

When: Tuesday, September 10, 2018, 6 p.m.

Where: Daphne Civic Center, 2603 U.S. Highway 98, Daphne, AL 36526