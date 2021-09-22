Photo | Mike Kittrell

Baldwin County and Foley started the 2021 season on a high note. Both teams won the first two games of their respective seasons and appeared ready to be contenders in their region races, BCHS in Class 6A, Region 1, Foley in the crowded Class 7A, Region 1.

But things have changed. Both enter this week’s game — Baldwin County at Foley — on losing streaks and in need of a win to get their seasons turned in a more positive direction. It is an important game for both teams, even though it holds no region implications. Because of the impact the game can have for both teams, it has been selected as the Lagniappe Game of the Week.

The Tigers, 2-2 overall and 1-2 in 6A, Region 1 games, opened the season with a pair of shutout victories — 34-0 over Mary G. Montgomery and 2-0 over Blount. But they have lost their past two outings, falling 34-24 to Saraland and 27-7 to No. 1-ranked Spanish Fort. The Lions have traveled a similar path. They opened the season by defeating Robertsdale 28-19 and Murphy 20-0. But they have now lost three straight — 29-28 to Baker, 38-10 to Fairhope and 21-13 to Daphne. They stand at 2-3 overall and 1-3 in 7A, Region 1 play.

“One thing we expect is to play a hard-nosed, well-coached, very good football team,” Baldwin County head coach Scott Rials said of Foley. “They play hard and they play fast and of course they are a 7A, a big school, and they have a lot of good coaches and they do a good job. We are expecting a tough game. I think they’ve been looking forward to playing us and us playing them and we didn’t get to play last year. It’s just one of those games. It’s a non-region game but it’s still a rival and there’s still a lot on the line in it. I think both of us represent our communities and our towns well and I think it can be a real good, exciting game.”

Foley head coach Deric Scott, who like Rials is in his second season in his current position, said his team has to be concerned with the impact Baldwin County quarterback Ty Mims can have on the outcome of a game.

“I think everything starts with their quarterback, Ty Mims,” Scott said. “He’s a good quarterback and he may be one of the best players we’ve seen all season. He’s that type of athlete and that type of football player where he can take over a game. He’s a true playmaker and so we’re going to have our hands full trying to contain Mr. Mims and the Baldwin County offense.”

Scott also sees the game as one that can have huge implications down the road as both teams will take the field Friday night needing a victory.

“Right now we’re at a point in our season where we have to figure out how we’re going to handle ourselves,” he said. “We’ve dropped three in a row here and we felt like we got better in those games. I don’t know if we played our best ball, but we played some good ball at times. We want to build on that. We want to be a team that builds on its successes and not a team that wallows in its sorrow.”

Foley leads the all-time series 50-38-3 and carries a nine-game winning streak over the Tigers into Friday night’s game. But the matchup will be the first among the teams since 2013 when Foley claimed a 37-6 victory. Baldwin County’s last win came in 2004 in a 27-0 decision. That was the last win in an eight-game win streak for the Tigers in the series.

The rivalry begins anew Friday night.

“It dates back as one of the oldest rivalries in the county and there’s a lot of tradition in this game going back a few years,” Scott said. “It’s been kind of streaky and the games have been consistently good. That comes out on top in this series.”

Rials said, “I think it’s important. Every game counts. Both of us still have playoff aspirations of course, and you never know what could happen. We are treating it as a big game for us and we’re excited to go play a larger team and all that. Our kids are looking forward to it.”