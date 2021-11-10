Photo | Scott Donaldson

TIGERS HAVE PLAYED EIGHT GAMES ON THE ROAD

To say the fans of Baldwin County High School football are excited about the current season would be a gross understatement. The Tigers, who finished fourth in tough Class 6A, Region 1 play, are in the state playoffs for the first time since 2007. What’s more, their current 8-3 record is just the third winning season the program has enjoyed since the 2005 season. They were 4-6 in 2007 when they last reached the playoffs.

They have reached Friday’s second-round playoff game against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa the hard way — they have played eight road games (posting a 7-1 record) and had to get past 9-1 Helena, which was ranked No. 8 in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association football poll — in its first-round game.

That earned the Tigers the designation as Lagniappe’s Team of the Week this week. The award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Head coach Scott Rials, who led the program to a record of 11-8 heading into Friday’s home game against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in his two seasons at the helm, said he is proud of his team and the way the Tigers have played to this point, especially last week’s road win at Helena.

“I’m just really proud of our players and coaches,” Rials said. “We’ve got a lot of resiliency. … It was a three-hour drive, a pretty long trip, and it was our eighth road game. We call ourselves the Road Tigers this year because we had to cancel some games last year [leading to road games this season] because of COVID and hurricanes. We kind of just embraced the road and the travel and that was a huge win for us, I promise you.

“I’ve got a really good group of players and our coaches have been awesome so everything just came together and worked out. We had some penalties during the game that hurt us, but our guys had a good attitude and just kept pressing forward and it turned out to be a good night and good win for us.”

Rials said the team is thrilled to be playing at home this week, even though its home record is 1-2 thus far.

“That’s really big to get a game at home,” he said. “We are looking forward to that. Everybody’s real excited — our administration and the student body and everybody in Bay Minette and the surrounding communities are excited and our guys are fired up. It’s really big for us.”

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa is on a six-game win streak and has a record of 9-2 heading into Friday’s game. They are 5-0 on the road and have outscored opponents 438-167. There was one game in which they scored just 17 points but in every other game this season, Hillcrest has scored at least 30 points.

Baldwin County, on a five-game win streak, is 8-3 on the year, their losses coming to Spanish Fort, Saraland and McGill-Toolen, all region opponents that are still in the playoffs.