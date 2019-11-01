Presented by the Baldwin County Department Archives and History and the Bicentennial Steering Committee, and in honor of Alabama’s 200th Birthday, the Bicentennial Exhibition will be held at the Daphne Civic Center on Nov. 7, 2019, from 5 – 8:30 p.m. The opening ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. On display will be three epic paintings, each with a historic theme commemorating the historical battles of Fort Mims, by Dean Mosher, and Fort Blakeley, and Fort Bowyer, by Rick Reeves and Bicentennial Exhibits by Dean Mosher to be unveiled immediately following the opening ceremony at 7 p.m.

Showings for the Baldwin County Heritage Families Documentaries are as follows:

Part I: The First Settlers will show at 6:30 p.m.

Part II: Colonies will show at 7:00 p.m.

Part III: Like-Minded People will show at 7:30 p.m.

Part IV: Immigrant Groups will show at 8:00 p.m.

Commemorative books will be available for purchase:

“Baldwin County: Our People. Our Places. Our Stories” – $20

“Baldwin Heritage Families Publication” – $20

“200 Baldwin County Legends” – $15

“Daphne: The Jubilee City” – will also be on sale (Price unknown at this time)

These coffee table books highlight a little bit of all that is Baldwin County – as we celebrate the Alabama 200! There will also be a special historic film screening. Join us in celebrating the Bicentennial of our great county and state! For more information about this spectacular event contact the Baldwin County Department of Archives and History at 251-580-2572.