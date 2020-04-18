According to a news release last night, the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (BCMCU) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting of a suspect after the Daphne Police Department responded to a disturbance in the Daphmont community.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to investigate the report of a person pointing a firearm at his neighbors. After arriving at the scene, officers determined Derick L. Powe had been acting erratically throughout the day and fired at least one shot. Allegedly, he later came out of his residence and pointed a gun at his neighbors again, which prompted the officer’s response.

Officers were initially unable to locate the suspect, but while talking with the victims the officers were notified that Powe was driving by. The investigating officers got into their vehicles and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

At approximately 3 p.m. the officers made contact with Powe, giving him verbal commands to walk to the officers with his hands visible. According to the news release, during their initial encounter, Powe presented a firearm and he was shot by the officers. Powe succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Members of the BCMCU — which includes Daphne Police Chief David Carpenter, Robertsdale Police Chief Brad Kendrick, Gulf Shores Police Chief Edward Delmore, Foley Police Chief David Wilson, Lt. Andre Reid and Sheriff Hoss Mack of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office — will continue its investigation of the incident and according to the news release, more information will be released next week.