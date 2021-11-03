Baldwin County QB Ty Mims

Photo | Scott Donaldson

It has been a while since Baldwin County’s football season extended beyond the regular season, but this year the Tigers are making their return to the postseason. And they have a formidable opponent waiting to greet them.

Posting a 7-3 overall record and a 4-3 mark in Class 6A, Region 1 play, the Tigers claimed the No. 4 spot from the region going into the 6A state playoffs, which begin this week. As the No. 4 seed they earn a road trip against 6A, Region 3 top seed Helena, which carries a 9-1 overall record into Friday’s 7 p.m. kickoff.

It sets the stage for what should prove to be a competitive game, and as a result, it has been selected as this week’s Lagniappe Game of the Week.

Scott Rials, in his second season as head coach at Baldwin County, has his team on a current four-game win streak. Helena won the first nine games it played this season but last week, in a non-region game at Class 5A UMS-Wright, the Huskies were dominated from start to finish in a 31-0 loss. Helena had little success moving the ball and could not stop the Bulldogs’ balanced attack, which found success both in the passing game and the rushing attack.

Will the Huskies face a hangover from the loss to UMS, or refocus and return to their winning ways? Will Baldwin County, led by quarterback Ty Mims — who was a wide receiver last season but moved to direct the team’s offense this year, allowing the Tigers to take advantage of the athleticism he brings to the position — be able to continue their current run and pick up their first playoff victory since 2003?

This is the first playoff appearance for the Tigers since 2007 and over the program’s long history the team has reached the playoffs 21 times, posting a 7-21 playoff record. Helena is a young program, having played its first football season in 2014. This marks the third-straight playoff appearance for the Huskies, who have a record of 2-4 in the postseason.

Baldwin County opened the season with a 3-3 record, losing to Saraland, Spanish Fort and McGill-Toolen, all Region 1 losses. Each of those teams finished ahead of the Tigers in the Region 1 standings, led by Saraland, which was unbeaten in region play. Spanish Fort, its only loss coming to Saraland, finished second, followed by McGill-Toolen, which produced a 5-2 region record, losing to Saraland and Spanish Fort.

Combined, Saraland (8-2), Spanish Fort (9-1) and McGill-Toolen (6-4) have overall win-loss records of 23-7, with four of the losses suffered by McGill, which started slowly this season, struggling out of the gate.

Offensive play has been the driving force for Baldwin County this season. With Mims leading the way, using his legs and scrambling ability to bolster the run game and gaining improvement week by week in the passing game, the Tigers are scoring 33 points a game. On the defensive side of the ball, Baldwin County allows opponents just 13.8 points a game. But the trick will be slowing down the Helena offensive unit, a team that averages 31.3 points a game. The Huskies’ defensive unit allows 20 points a game.

Helena will have the advantage in terms of playoff experience, as some members of its team have played in the postseason previously. The playoffs are a new experience for the Tigers, but they do have the experience of playing in one of the toughest Class 6A regions in the state. That should benefit them as they enter postseason play and look to advance beyond this week.