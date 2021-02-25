A bill sponsored by State Rep. Matt Simpson (R — Daphne) to establish a mental health court in Baldwin County unanimously passed the House of Representatives today and will now move to the Alabama Senate for consideration.

Specifically, HB 166 “provides for the assessment and collection of additional court costs in all civil and criminal cases in circuit and district courts for the creation, implementation, and continued administration of a mental health diversionary program; and to provide for the distribution of proceeds.”

Originally introduced last year with a somewhat controversial proposal to fund the court using a 10 percent sales tax on vaping products, hemp and CBD, the bill has since been amended to instead fund the court with an additional court cost: a $10 fee on “each civil case and on each criminal case, including traffic cases and small claims cases filed in the circuit court and district court, including the juvenile court and family court” in Baldwin County.

“This is an issue that I’ve been looking at and working on for some time,” Simpson said in a news released today. “We’ve had a situation in this county where people with mental illnesses have had to be sent to our county jail facility and that’s creating several problems, namely that the jail is having to become a de facto mental health service provider and puts those people with mental illnesses and the other inmates at potential safety and health risks.”

Mental health court is a diversionary program similar to drug and veterans court programs already in existence in Baldwin county.

“The main goal with this program is really to get these folks the mental health services, help and support they need without putting additional strains on our jail facility and budget,” Simpson said. “This program would be to get them the help they need, not putting them in a jail cell where their underlying mental health problems could possibly be compounded.”

The bill allows for the funding to be remitted to the Baldwin County Commission, which will distribute it to the circuit court and district attorney to “create, implement and administer” the program.

“How this mental health court will be set up and run, I wanted to leave that to our judges and our district attorney so that they could design and implement a program that works best for Baldwin County,” he said. “They’re the experts in this – I just wanted to find a way to try to help pay for something we know is vitally needed here.”