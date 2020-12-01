The same day the Baldwin County School Board reported its highest number of COVID-related absences to date, Superintendent Eddie Tyler advised parents he plans to keep schools open until the two-week Christmas break begins Dec. 21. In a message published Monday, Tyler acknowledged the daily “transparency report” spiked, but said, “it is very important to note that none of these people have been in our buildings for the last 10 days.”

The reports, which typically note fewer than 30 absences daily due to COVID-positive tests, symptoms or contract tracing, suddenly jumped to 248 Monday. Tyler noted the virus currently “is everywhere in our community and across our country” and “our plan is to take this one day at a time and our goal is to get to Christmas break without closing any schools.”

At the beginning of the school year, Tyler said the system as a whole would take an “all or none” approach to closing schools during the pandemic, but has since reported the county has adopted “specific criteria for what will require the closure of a school, a grade level or even a feeder pattern.”

Now, he wrote, he has no plans to close the entire system before Christmas unless directed to do so by the state, but daily reports are monitored at each school and the criteria identify “a certain number of students, employees or support staff that can be absent from each area before we consider a closure.”

Tyler said there are distinct criteria for elementary and middle schools, and separate criteria for high schools.

“The first recommendation will be to close a grade level if we see a significant spread within a grade level at a school,” Tyler said of grades pre-K through eighth. “The closure will be either seven or 14 days based upon the information we have available and could be extended. This will allow parents of students who may have been exposed the opportunity to determine if they are sick and whether they should return to school. This will also allow the opportunity to slow down any spread that might have taken place and allow our classrooms to experience further cleaning.”

Regardless of the daily transparency reports, the system is already cleaning classrooms, facilities, buses and equipment multiple times a day with hospital-grade cleaners. There is also a requirement for all students and staff to wear masks or face shields at all times while on campus unless they are performing a specific task. Further, students and staff are monitored for symptoms and are required to practice social distancing where appropriate, plus hand-washing and sanitizing throughout the day.

“If another grade level within the same school meets the closure criteria during the initial closure, then I will be giving a recommendation to close the entire school for an additional seven to 14 days,” Tyler said. “So, it is possible we could see a closure longer than 14 days because the second closure would be added on to the initial closure.”

For high schools, the system could consider “a full school closure for seven to 14 days if any grade level meets the closure criteria,” he said. “We could also see full school or feeder pattern closures. If we close, those students will be required to continue classes online. Online classes will begin the next school day following a closure and those students will be held accountable for their participation in the online classroom, and they will be graded on their work.”

Tyler also disclosed that regardless of the numbers, he is considering delaying students’ physical return to class until Jan. 11, instead of the as-planned Jan. 5. If that decision is made, students will attend online classes the first week of January.

“I believe it is important for us to have a good break after Christmas and the New Year to ensure we do not bring the virus back into our buildings and prevent some type of start-stop-start-stop back-to-school crisis,” he said. Tyler urged parents to pay attention to official sources of information for updates, and promised to make decisions in a timely manner so employment or childcare arrangements can be made.

“I am prayerful we will not have to implement any of these closures before Christmas, but the same protocol will apply next semester as well, so please make sure you have a full understanding of how this would work,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported its second-highest daily case count Nov. 30, with 3,581 new cases reported. The same day, hospitalizations were at their highest level ever, with 1,717 reported statewide. The seven-day average in Mobile and Baldwin counties was surging, with 50.86 and 65.86 new cases reported, respectively.

Gov. Kay Ivey, who has rebuffed suggestions to impose business restrictions again even though the virus is much more prevalent than it was earlier this year, briefly addressed the subject during an unrelated news conference in Mobile on Tuesday.

“We know masks work, social distancing works, personal hygiene works, so we know what’s working,” she said, adding she spoke about the pandemic with Vice President Mike Pence on Monday. “Hopefully the vaccine will be on the way … It’s coming. Just be patient and meanwhile, wear the bloomin’ mask. I hate the things too, but it’s a necessary thing we have to do to get through this.”