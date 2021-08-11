Photo | Courtesy of Second Sight TV

Hey y’all, how is it going? Don’t answer. I know it’s kind of crazy out there right now. But just try to hang in there. Hopefully, we will be past all of this soon. And to keep your mind off it, I did just come across another TV show also involving scary things happening locally, but this is good scary, not bad scary.

So read all about it and enjoy not thinking about masks and tropical disturbances!

A little fright at the fort

As I previously reported, a new HGTV series, “Battle of the Beach,” recently aired and was filmed in the Gulf Shores/Fort Morgan area. Now, BaCo is back on the small screen again. But this time, it’s not about ghastly floorplans and backsplashes, but ghostly apparitions. It seems a ghost has been spotted inside the barracks inside of Fort Morgan and new television show is looking into it.

This is what the press release from Fort Morgan and Second Sight TV had to say:

“Since 1834, Fort Morgan has stood as the guardian of Mobile Bay. The fort was active during four wars — the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, and World Wars I and II. The fort is most famous for its role in the Civil War Battle of Mobile Bay. During the Civil War, Fort Morgan experienced a heavy fire. While the Battle of Mobile Bay took place, the Union set the fort on fire. This historic battle resulted in many deaths.

“Fort Morgan has seen its fair share of ghosts. One of the most haunted areas of Fort Morgan is the old barracks. In 1917, a prisoner committed suicide by hanging himself in the barracks of the fort. Since then, many people have reported hearing him cry during the late-night hours. Also, during the Civil War, a bomb went off in a room of the fort, killing many men. These men can still be heard screaming at night.

“Second Sight TV recently featured Fort Morgan on their episode ‘Echoes of War.’ The picture of the apparition of a soldier was taken at Fort Morgan by a team member, Richard Johnson. Their Paranormal show appears on Amazon Prime Video, Occult Rama, Stream Go Media, Play Now Media, Roku, and more.”

And if seeing ghosts with your own eyes is your jam, then you are in luck. Because they will be offering tours to the public:

You can join the members of Second Sight Paranormal TV for a fully equipped Ghost and Paranormal Investigation at the site.

Fort Morgan Ghost Investigation and Historical Haunted Tour

Saturday, September 25, 2021, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 30, 2021, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 20, 2021, 7 p.m.

For tickets, call 850 941 4321 or visit secondsightparanormal.com.

Sounds spooktacular!

Well kids, that’s all I have for this week! Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or just some plain ol’ ghost searchin’ and lovin’, I will be there! Ciao!