Public meetings scheduled to gather input about Baldwin County’s Long-Range Land Use Planning process were postponed this week, “out of an abundance of caution for citizens and due to concerns expressed by consultants facilitating the public input sessions,” according to a news release. The county will work closely with the Alabama Department of Public Health and is monitoring the trajectory of the latest COVID peak to determine the best time to reschedule the meetings.

In 2020, the county passed a strategic plan which called for the development of a Comprehensive Land Use Plan “that ensures consistency between the County and Municipalities, encourages predictability in the development process, and creates and fosters a coordinated vision and goals with cities while respecting the citizen-driven zoning process.”

According to the county, the Long-Range Land Use Planning Process will be used to update the existing land use plan and is only for zoned areas of the county. Land use plans are required by law in Baldwin County. Becoming zoned in Baldwin County can only occur if the Commission is petitioned by citizens within a planning district and must be voted on and approved by a majority of the residents within the district in order for zoning to be implemented.

Citizens can complete this survey www.surveymonkey.com/r/BaldwinOurVision to provide input prior to the public input meetings.

To stay updated on information regarding the Long-Range Land Use Planning Process visit https://baldwincountyal.gov/long-range-land-use-planning-process.