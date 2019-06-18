SUBMITTED — The Baldwin County Commission will hold a Special Work Session on June 27 at 7 p.m. at the Baldwin County Central Annex Auditorium, located at 22251 Palmer Street in Robertsdale, Alabama, to discuss and provide information to the public regarding the proposed toll road and bridge authority for the extension of the Baldwin Beach Express from I-10 to I-65.

The purpose of the meeting is to hold a public forum to discuss the proposed amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended, relating to Baldwin County, which would authorize the Legislature by local law to provide for the incorporation of a toll road and bridge authority as a public corporation in the county for the purposes of acquiring, designing, constructing, equipping, regulating, improving, operating, and maintaining a new toll road and bridge project in the county for the purpose of extending the present northern terminus of the Baldwin Beach Express at Interstate 10 to Interstate 65.

The public forum will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a public Q&A session. The Baldwin County Commission encourages and solicits public participation and involvement.

Read more about the proposal here.