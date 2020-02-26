It’s not completely up and running yet, but Baldwin County is on the verge of having text 911 services available countywide.

“We are able to do outbound, so we can initiate a text from our end to a phone number, but until we have all of our training and everything done we’re not going to be able to turn on the inbound yet,” Baldwin 911 Director Joby Smith said. “We don’t quite have a date, but it’s still hopeful that we’ll get it done by the end of the month.”

He said the outbound texts can help in the event of the many hang-up calls made to the service.

“They could even be what some people call ‘butt dials,’ kids playing with the phone,” Smith said. “We try to call those people back just to make sure they don’t have an emergency. If they are in a bad situation and can’t speak with us then calling them back could be problematic based on whatever type of incident it is. We can always try to send a text message if it was a mobile device.”

There are still a few kinks to accepting inbound texts to the system, but Smith said the ability to accept and process those will be a valuable asset to dispatchers and first responders.

“There’s times where someone’s had an intruder in their house and they might call 911 yet they can’t talk to us because they might be trying to hide or might be in a situation where they have someone in front of them,” Smith said. “You’ve heard stories about people who have had to dial 911 and act like they are ordering a pizza. Basically, that’s so outlandish for our 911 operator, they know something’s going on.”

Adding photos or video to text is also possible and would be a big help to emergency officials, Smith said.

“If there’s something unique about some type of incident we’re going to be responding to, sometimes having that type of information that could be passed on to first responders before they get on scene might be beneficial as well,” Smith said.

One vital kink still yet to be worked out is a system to forward texts to police agencies not dispatched by Baldwin 911. The center receives the calls but transfers them to police agencies. The only police departments in the county 911 dispatches are Summerdale, Silverhill and Elberta. 911 is the dispatch agency for all fire departments and ambulance services in Baldwin County.

“If we get a text 911 call, we can’t transfer it currently,” Smith said. “There is a way to do it and we’re hoping to get that worked out. We might not have it live the day we go live but at least we’ll be in the process of getting it.”

Smith said unlike other states where he’s worked, Alabama pays for the app necessary to run the system and it’s available statewide. According to the Alabama 911 Board, about 90 percent of the state is covered by both inbound and outbound text 911.