SUBMITTED — According to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 3, investigators and sex offender compliance deputies arrested Bobby Ricky Bible, 57, for several charges related to his sex offender status in Alabama. Bible was found to be non-compliant with Alabama’s sex offender registration and community notification act.

Bible registered with the state of Alabama in 1999 but returned to Georgia in 2011. At some point Bible returned to Alabama but failed to register. A search warrant was executed at his residence in the 7000 block of County Road 65 in Foley. Several firearms, adult toys, fetish items and an anatomically correct sex doll the size of a juvenile female was seized.

Investigators are working with the Department of Human Resources to determine if additional crimes occurred while two juveniles were staying at Bible’s residence.

Bible was transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Center and is charged with the following:

• Requirement upon entering state to register

Bond:$10,000

• Failure to register: Absconding

Bond: $10,000

• Prohibited residence location. Two counts

Bond: $20,000

• Certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol. Four counts

Bond: $40,000

The Summerdale Police Department assisted with this investigation. BCSO is asking for anyone with information about this suspect to call the Investigations Command: 251-972-8589 or Communications 251-937-0202