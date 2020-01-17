Baldwin County voters will have the opportunity to choose their preference for president of the United States, as well as candidates for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in a primary election March 3. Also, there is a constitutional amendment — Amendment 1 — which would allow the governor to appoint delegates to the state school board. A primary run-off election, if necessary, is scheduled March 31.

Voter registration deadlines for the primary are:

• Feb. 14 — Last day to hand deliver voter registration forms.

• Feb. 15 — Last day to postmark voter registration forms.

• Feb. 17 — Voter Registration Deadline. Last day for online voter registration.

• Feb. 27 — Last day for voter to make application for an absentee ballot.

• March 2 — Last day for voter to hand-deliver or postmark an absentee ballot (exempt for those overseas pursuant to the the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee

Voting Act).

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Click here for link, or review embed below:







Baldwin Sample Ballot March 3, 2020 Republican primary (PDF)



Baldwin Sample Ballot March 3, 2020 Republican primary (Text)



DEMOCRATIC BALLOT

Click here for link, or review embed below: