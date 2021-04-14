A bill sponsored by State Sen. Chris Elliott to amend the state education Foundation Program fund formula to include an allowance for school systems experiencing student growth was signed into law last week, ensuring Baldwin County’s rapidly growing school district will be compensated for its current enrollment. Under the existing law, the program uses prior year enrollment to calculate funding, putting Baldwin’s system at a “huge disadvantage.”

This year, there are 6,474 students enrolled in Alabama schools across 59 different school districts that are not currently included in the Foundation Allocation program, according to Elliott, who said local systems have to pick up the difference. In a news release, Elliott said the new law would not be retroactive or “affect systems with declining numbers.”

Instead, the new formula takes the year-over-year growth for the two preceding school years and applies an adjustment factor, “based on the current state funding per student.” Reportedly, for a net cost of $11.9 million, the 6,474 currently underfunded students would receive equitable state funding.

“Districts in our state that already have declining enrollment numbers have enough issues to deal with,” Elliott said. “This bill was not meant to penalize them, and they can continue to do what they can with what they’ve got.”

The bill was supported by the State Board of Education and the Baldwin County Board of Education. Baldwin County Schools CFO John Wilson said the change is a much-needed boost.

“Current education funding programs in Alabama do not adequately provide for growing school systems,” he said. “Baldwin County spends millions each year in local funds to supplement what should be funded by the state, as a direct result of our rapid growth. Baldwin County has grown by an average of 500 students per year over the last decade, which creates substantial challenges under the existing model. Under Sen. Elliott’s bill, Baldwin County students will finally receive an equitable share of state funding. We would see immediate results with the addition of 25 to 30 classroom teachers to Baldwin County Schools, thereby reducing class sizes and improving education county-wide.”

To avoid counting students included in this year’s “current units” allocation twice, the bill will only fund 70 percent for the next fiscal year, according to legislation.

“This is a simple solution that makes sure each and every one of our children around the state is getting their fair share of education dollars dedicated to building their futures,” Elliott said. “Education is the silver bullet for so many of the issues we face today, so we have to do everything we can to make certain our children are getting their needs met by having equal, fair funding.”