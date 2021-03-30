The Baldwin County Board of Education has joined Jefferson County Public Schools in issuing a notice of intent to sue JUUL Labs and Altria, popular e-cigarette and nicotine product manufacturers who, according to the U.S. House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, “deliberately targeted children to become the nation’s largest seller of e-cigarettes.”

In a news release from the Beasley Allen Law Firm Monday, lead attorney Joseph VanZandt claimed the marketing scheme negatively impacted the school systems, and the two Alabama counties will join hundreds of others nationwide in multidistrict litigation “to hold JUUL accountable for the resources policing, disciplining and helping students who are addicted to nicotine and who constantly use JUUL devices on school property.”

“Our investigation has revealed that JUUL designed and promoted its products to be attractive to children,” VanZandt said. “Everything about the product’s design — from its size and appearance, kid-friendly flavors and supercharged nicotine formulation, and aggressive social media promotion — has been directed to teen and adolescent users. JUUL’s conduct has exposed a new generation of children to record levels of nicotine addiction, and schools are uniquely impacted. These lawsuits are designed to ensure JUUL pays for the damages incurred, not the Alabama taxpayers who fund our public schools.”

VanZandt later told Lagniappe vaping is an issue many schools deal with on “a daily basis” and policing the problem “takes an enormous amount of time and is very distracting to the education process.”

“This is not traditional nicotine — it’s supercharged nicotine that is very addictive,” he said.

VanZandt said although other manufacturers have since developed similar products, JUUL and Altria — the parent company of Philip Morris USA — were obvious defendants, as “our research has indicated JUUL is the company that started this problem.” Altria also bought 35 percent of JUUL in a $12 billion deal the Federal Trade Commission believes violated federal antitrust laws. That case is currently pending in the Office of Administrative Law Judges.

Separately, the Food and Drug Administration has also cracked down on the vaping industry, encouraging JUUL to drop certain fruit- and dessert-flavored products from its inventory, but other manufacturers have since filled that void.

Bealey Allen is representing some 140 school districts nationwide in the litigation, VanZandt said, which was transferred to federal court in Northern California. The first trial is expected to begin in about a year.

“Word has gotten out,” VanZandt said. “We’re seeing more and more [school districts] who want to step up and be proactive.”