According to a news release today, the Baldwin County Commission’s Planning and Zoning Department, along with consultants from Design Workshop, will kick off countywide long-range land use planning process this month, and will hold a series of related public meetings.

The process will be used to update the existing land use plan and is only for zoned areas of the county. Land use plans are required by law in Baldwin County.

The meetings will continue discussions centered on quality of life, economic development, environmental protection and stewardship, and countywide visioning.

Public meetings will be held as follows:

• Monday, Jan. 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Baldwin County Central Annex Auditorium, 22251 Palmer Street, Robertsdale

• Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Baldwin County Fairhope Satellite Courthouse Commission Chambers, 1100 Fairhope Ave., Fairhope

• Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Foley Civic Center, 407 E. Laurel Ave., Foley

According to the county, the process will provide valuable public input as Baldwin County strategizes to address future growth within the county. Baldwin County is also asking for citizen input through attendance of public meetings and completion of this survey www.surveymonkey.com/r/BaldwinOurVision. For more information, please contact the Baldwin Planning Department at 251-580-1655.

To stay updated on information regarding the Long-Range Land Use Planning Process visit our website at https://baldwincountyal.gov/long-range-land-use-planning-process.