SUBMITTED — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with identifying a suspect in an armed robbery. On April 25, 2019 just after 6 p.m., a subject walked into the Outpost Gas Station located off Exit 53 in the Wilcox Community brandishing a firearm and demanded money.

The clerk advised the suspect that she did not have any money and the subject departed the location without taking anything.

The suspect is a tall white male (approximately 6’04) and he was wearing all black with his face covered. Video obtained on scene shows the suspect leaving in what appears to be a mid-2000’s model Lincoln MKZ, tan in color, with a possible dealer drive off tag or paper tag.

The suspect left the Outpost Gas Station and began driving east bound on I-10 towards Florida. If you have any information about this incident, please call Sergeant Matt Morrison at 251-972-8589, Option #1.