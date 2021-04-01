SUBMITTED – The Baldwin County Trailblazers (BCT) will host their inaugural Chalk the Trail event Saturday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., along the Eastern Shore Trail at Orange Avenue and Scenic Highway 98 in Fairhope.

As creators and stewards of the Eastern Shore Trail, BCT is hosting this event to increase awareness of local trails, and to raise funds for trail maintenance, development and connectivity. All proceeds will benefit BCT’s mission of promoting community recreational activities through the creation and maintenance of trails throughout Baldwin County.

Each participant or team will be assigned a designated sidewalk section to decorate, and provided with a 12-count set of chalk pastels, snacks and other giveaways. Awards will be given in the following categories: Individual Adult (18+), Individual Teen (13-18), Individual Child (12 and under) and Family/Team (groups of 4). Creativity is encouraged! “Chalk the Trail events happen in cities across the country and are an annual family tradition in many communities. We’re excited to bring the event to such a strong arts community as Fairhope and the Eastern Shore”, said BCT Secretary, Molly Spain.

Registration is $25. To register, view a complete list of rules, or become a Chalk the Trail sponsor, visit www.thetrailblazers.org. The deadline for sponsorship is April 16, and the deadline for individual and team registration is April 21. The provided chalk pastels will be available for pickup at the Eastern Shore Art Center on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Baldwin County Trailblazers is a nonprofit organization, formed in 1995, dedicated to fostering a pedestrian and bike-friendly community. As part of its mission, the Trailblazers are stewards of the Eastern Shore Trail, a National Recreation Trail connecting North Daphne to Weeks Bay. Through programs such as the Walking School Bus and Bike Valet parking, the Trailblazers have been instrumental in providing safe walking and biking opportunities in Baldwin County.