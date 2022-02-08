Not much is known about Rueben Sims’ life, but he died after being hung from a tree and shot multiple times by a White lynch mob near Little River, in north Baldwin County, on April 19, 1904. That’s the account Sheriff E. Armstrong gathered from witnesses — some of whom were suspects — but the sheriff reported the witnesses were uncooperative and charges were unlikely.

Sims, a Black man, was implicated in the murder of a prominent White merchant named Dock Cole. It’s unknown whether Cole was actually murdered. If so, there was never an investigation to determine who did it. Before law enforcement was called, a White mob from Monroe and Baldwin counties rounded up four Black men. After being whipped three times and threatened with additional violence, Sims quickly confessed. Then he was murdered by the mob.

As newspapers from the time recounted, Sims’ murder was one of six lynchings in Alabama that year that drew the ire of Gov. William D. Jelks and Lt. Gov. Russell Cunningham, who despite being advocates for White supremacy, were hoping to reign in extrajudicial lynchings of Blacks, at least on paper. Rewards were offered and the governor’s office encouraged the local circuit court judge W.S. Anderson to convene a grand jury, but ultimately, Sims’ murderers went unnamed and unpunished.

On Saturday, 117 years, 9 months and 18 days after his death, the Baldwin County Community Remembrance Project dedicated a memorial marker in Sims’ name at the southeast corner of the Baldwin County Courthouse in Bay Minette. It’s part of a larger project tied to the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, which dedicated the National Memorial for Peace and Justice there in 2018.

“Today starts a path to recovery and reconciliation,” said Felisha Anderson, director of the Baldwin County Department of Archives and History. “We must address oppressive histories by honesty and openly recognizing the pain of the past because we cannot repair what we do not name. Our hope is by bringing the racial terror lynching of Rueben Sims to life, that we may begin to come together to heal and to move forward.”

Unlike a similar marker unveiling in Mobile last month, the location of Sims’ memorial was not controversial. Although he was lynched some 15 miles north of here, Baldwin County Commission Chairman Jeb Ball said the courthouse location was more appropriate.

“We chose this location because nobody would have seen it in Little River,” he said. “Here, you have to see it, you have to look at it, and you can’t forget it. At the corner of the courthouse, now it’s a symbolic gesture of how our justice system works today and in Baldwin County, justice will prevail.”

Community Remembrance Project committee member Clarice Hall-Black, a Black native of Fairhope whose ancestors can be traced in Baldwin County to 1833, said while the world may have changed, the legacy of the era of White supremacy remains.

“My ancestors may have felt safe in their own community, but when traveling to White areas they had to pull down a robe of subservience to maintain safety,” she said, noting that land ownership was a “huge accomplishment” for many early Black residents of the county. But often, she said, Black land owners were paid pennies on the dollar to sell property, while arson “was the tool of choice” to destroy deeds and other records of property ownership.

Hall-Black, who married and started a family with a White man, pointed out that interracial relationships were forbidden at the time.

“To know where you are going, you have to know from where you have come,” she said. “Little is known about Reuben Sims and his family, but his life was considered expendable. Lynching is a shameful part of our history that should not be hidden or ignored. Our coping strategy of silence is no longer effective.”

The committee also sponsored a racial justice essay contest for middle and high schoolers, awarding more than $12,000 worth of scholarships. First-place winner MyKayla Mason, of Daphne High School, read her essay aloud.

The two-sided historical marker features Sims’s story on one side, while the other side provides a general account of racist lynching in America between 1865 and 1950, when at least 6,500 Black men, women and children were victims of mob violence. Sims, the only documented lynching victim in Baldwin County, is one of at least 360 documented victims statewide.

The National Memorial for Peace and Justice was designed with memorials each county can take home and display, Anderson said that process is ongoing.