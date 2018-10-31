Voters in Baldwin County will have decisions to make in nine races, including both houses of the Legislature, two County Commission seats and two school board spots.

The highest-profile race is for Senate District 32 pitting Republican Chris Elliott against Democrat Jason Fisher.

“Our core messaging since day one has been about fighting to get our fair share for Baldwin County,” Elliott said. “I started that message well over a year ago and it’s exciting to see all of the people who have adopted it.”

Fisher said he wants to directly address needs he sees in Baldwin County, if elected.

“We have been running a positive, issues-oriented campaign that focuses on pragmatic solutions to the most pressing problems that Alabama and Baldwin County face today, including improving health care, education, infrastructure and ending the scourge of political corruption in Montgomery,” Fisher said.

House District 64

Incumbent Republican Harry Shiver is seeking his fourth term against Democrat newcomer Amber Selman-Lynn.

Shiver was an educator in the county for 32 years and said he believes this experience will help him in his fourth term.

“With retirements and officials seeking other offices, at least 25 percent of the House of Representatives will not be returning,” Shiver said. “This is a time when we will need experienced legislators who can act for the people of this area and the state.”

Selman-Lynn said she is getting out and listening to concerns of the people.

“We’re spending all our time on opportunities for engaging with voters to find out what’s on their minds and we’ve heard a variety of concerns,” she said.

House District 66

In House District 66, Republican incumbent Alan Baker is vying for his fourth term against Democratic challenger Susan Smith. The district covers parts of Baldwin and Escambia counties.

“I am running for re-election to continue my active conservative representation for all citizens of District 66 in being that strong voice in Montgomery,” Baker said.

Smith said she wants District 66 voters to have someone in Montgomery who can help move the county forward.

“I believe the people want the same things I do, and I know they want someone who will not only represent them but stay in touch with them and be held accountable to them,” Smith said.

House District 94

Seeking a fifth term in this seat is Republican Joe Faust, who said he will continue to work for better infrastructure.

“The same message that we have always had is we are for better schools, we need better highways and infrastructure in general,” Faust said.

Democrat Danielle Mashburn-Myrick said Baldwin County should be a leader in the state and wants to be part of that as a legislator.

“It’s time for Montgomery to serve people in Baldwin County,” Mashburn-Myrick said. “Our area is a rapidly growing economic engine for the state, and our influence in Montgomery should reflect that.”

House District 96

This race pits Republican Matt Simpson against Democrat Maurice Horsey and Libertarian Matt Shelby in a bid to replace Randy Davis. Read more about this race on Page 9.

Baldwin Commission District 2

Republican Joe Davis leaves his seat on the Daphne City Council to face Democrat Amber Smith in the seat vacated by Senate candidate Chris Elliott.

“The campaign has been going great,” Davis said. “We have just a little over a week to go and while we have accomplished so much, there is hard work in the days ahead.”

Smith said she’ll bring a fresh perspective to the commission if elected.

“We need new, fresh, young minds that are willing to look past our party differences and work together for the people,” Smith said.

Baldwin Commission District 3

Billie Joe Underwood ousted two-term commissioner Tucker Dorsey in the GOP primary and faces Democrat Heather Brown on Tuesday.

“I’ve never stopped working towards finishing this part of the race,” Underwood said. “I feel like that the runoff results helped me to gain respect from several people who may have been unsure about me before the primary.”

Brown said she wants the county to better manage the growth that is exploding in parts of the county.

“We may not be able to eliminate everything but we can make sure we are doing the best we can with new development, as well as making sure existing developments are maintaining environmental safety,” Brown said.

School Board District 1

Two political newcomers, Republican Michael E. Johnson and Democrat Heather Karras, are seeking to represent this northern Baldwin district.

“If I am fortunate enough to win this election I will do all I can to make our school system transparent and a place where teachers and students can be safe and thrive,” Johnson said.

Karras said she believes the northern part of the county needs stronger representation.

“When push comes to shove, North Baldwin, at least since I’ve been here, has always complained that they have been ignored or left behind,” Karras said.

School Board District 2

This race also has three newcomers to politics with Democrat Clyde Jones, Republican Andrea S. Lindsey and Libertarian Michael E. Reeves.

“Our campaign has great momentum going into the final week before the election,” Jones said. “Myself and volunteers have tirelessly canvassed throughout District 2.”

Lindsey said she, too, has been in contact with voters through a variety of mediums.

“I have been able to reach out to my District 2 neighbors through personal contact, signs, social media, mailouts, meet-and-greets, knocking on doors and phone calls,” Lindsey said. “All facets of my campaign have yielded positive results.”