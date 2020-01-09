The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency is urging citizens to be aware of a significant severe weather beginning Friday night or during the day Saturday. According to a news release, the primary time for severe weather will be from mid-morning Saturday through late Saturday afternoon or early evening. This could change slightly and specifics will continue to become clearer as we move closer to the event, but overall confidence of severe weather is high. A few marginally severe storms could be possible after midnight Friday through early Saturday morning.

Officials are encouraging people to have multiple ways to receive weather information and closely monitor the weather using a NOAA Weather radio (be sure that batteries are operable), local news outlets, and official sources such as the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Application. The app is a free download in both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Citizens are also encouraged to: review plans for Saturday and maintain situational awareness; be sure all devices are charged; follow us on Facebook @BadlwinCountyEMA and Twitter @BaldwinEMA

ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION

Baldwin County EMA – www.baldwincountyal.gov/departments/EMA

National Weather Service – Mobile – www.weather.gov/mob/