The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency is urging citizens to be aware of a significant severe weather beginning Friday night or during the day Saturday. According to a news release, the primary time for severe weather will be from mid-morning Saturday through late Saturday afternoon or early evening. This could change slightly and specifics will continue to become clearer as we move closer to the event, but overall confidence of severe weather is high. A few marginally severe storms could be possible after midnight Friday through early Saturday morning.
Officials are encouraging people to have multiple ways to receive weather information and closely monitor the weather using a NOAA Weather radio (be sure that batteries are operable), local news outlets, and official sources such as the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Application. The app is a free download in both Google Play and the Apple App Store.
Citizens are also encouraged to: review plans for Saturday and maintain situational awareness; be sure all devices are charged; follow us on Facebook @BadlwinCountyEMA and Twitter @BaldwinEMA
ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION
Baldwin County EMA – www.baldwincountyal.gov/departments/EMA
National Weather Service – Mobile – www.weather.gov/mob/
This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.
It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.
iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".
Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).