Baldwin County Public Schools announced all high school graduations will be livestreamed on Monday, June 1, and Tuesday, June 2. The livestreams will start no earlier than 30 minutes before the ceremonies begin. All ceremonies begin at 7 p.m., with the exception of the Baldwin County Virtual School graduation, which will take place June 1 at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The links for each school are available below:

Baldwin County High School, Bay Minette

BCHS will be using Facebook Live for graduation. Those who wish to view must create a Facebook account if they do not have one. Once logged on to Facebook, go to the Baldwin County High School Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/balcoalayearbook/.

Baldwin County Virtual School, Daphne

BCVS will be using Facebook Live for graduation. Those who wish to view must create a Facebook account if they do not have one. Once logged on to Facebook, go to the Baldwin County Virtual School Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/baldwinvirtual/.

Daphne High School

DHS will use YouTube for graduation. The link is https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCVlcyjHmOkBdqce76YNX1_Q.

Fairhope High School

FHS will use PirateNationLive.com to livestream graduation. You must create a log-in to access, but this is a free broadcast. The link is https://www.piratenation.live/live. Click “Live” then “Watch Games.” Search “Fairhope High School” in search bar, then select “Graduation” and CLICK.

Foley High School

A live audio feed will be available on WHEP 1310 AM and 92.5 FM, Riviera Cable Channel 7, as well as the WHEP website www.whep1310.com and the WHEP smartphone app. A live video feed will be available at http://www.nfhsnetwork.com. Once there, search for Foley High School. When the Foley High School page comes up, users will need to click on the “Live Now” button to acquire the feed for graduation. There may be a slight delay in the feed and the live event, but it shouldn’t affect anyone watching the feed. After the ceremony is over, it will be available in the “On Demand” archives. To reach the recorded event, users should scroll down to the “On Demand” button and click on that button. After clicking on that button, a light blue button of words titled “see all on demand” will appear just above that section. Users will then need to scroll to find the event. However, it should be the first event that pops up until the fall. There is no charge for users to stream the graduation event as it is not a sporting event. (There is a charge to use the streaming service if someone chooses to watch sporting events on the site.)

Robertsdale High School

Robertsdale will be using Facebook Live for graduation. Those who wish to view must create a Facebook account if they do not have one. Once logged on to Facebook, go to the Robertsdale High School Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rdalebears/. The stream will start shortly before the ceremony begin.

Spanish Fort High School

Livestream link: http://www.alexgavinvideo.com/toros