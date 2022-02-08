Voters in three Baldwin County communities will go to the polls Feb. 15 to approve or deny new planning districts, unzoned areas where property owners may self-impose new land use restrictions.

As Lagniappe has extensively reported, pursuant to local state Act. No. 91-719 of the Alabama Legislature, Baldwin County relies upon a citizen-driven process to impose zoning, where at least 10 percent of qualified voters in a proposed district must sign a petition before an election can be scheduled. Nineteen districts in the county have zoning, but 11 do not.

After a 10-year lull in such petitions, the Baldwin County Commission has been notified of at least six zoning efforts since 2019, and one new district, Planning District 19 in Point Clear, has already been approved by voters. One large proposed planning district outside of Foley never advanced beyond the petition process and a third proposed district, Planning District 11 outside Magnolia Spring, was defeated in a referendum last year.

Tuesday’s elections target other rapidly growing areas outside Fairhope (Districts 8 and 37), plus the community of Seminole on the Florida state line (District 36).

While supporters aim to curb the increasingly dense residential developments appearing all over the county, opponents claim the effort is an infringement upon private property rights. Willie Williams, chairman of the Baldwin County Martin Luther King Jr. Committee, led similar opposition against a zoning effort in 2006, when voters defeated the referendum by 82 percent.

After District 19 was approved in late 2019, he advised opponents to file a lawsuit. A few months later, the land owning heavyweight Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) filed one of their own, claiming that among other things, RSA didn’t have a voice because RSA is not a registered voter.

“On Feb. 15, we are back at the polls to defend our property against gentrification, greed, and government overreach,” Williams said. “We have a coalition of community organizations opposed to the zoning proposal.”

But Planning District 8 organizer Clarice Hall-Black, who is a member of the Fairhope Planning Commission, said misinformation abounds.

“There are people trying to muddy the waters by comparing one district to another, or one election to another, or bringing the RSA or Civil Rights or congressional maps into the conversation, but it’s just about zoning,” she said. “From my view, I feel like everyone wants it because of the growth, and because they are constantly going to the county or city and being told because they are unzoned, there is nothing they can do about it.”

None of the proposed districts have defined uses yet. If they are approved by voters, residents are expected to work with the county to write and impose a set of acceptable rules and regulations.

“It’ll be a group effort from the community as to what they want, so it’s just a question of how much participation we will have in that process,” Black said.

Planning and Zoning District Elections will be held Feb. 15 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for proposed Planning Districts 8, 36 and 37 in Baldwin County. Only registered voters who reside within the respective districts are qualified to vote. The polling places are as follows:

Planning District No. 8

Mars Hill Church, 17176 South Greeno Road, Fairhope

Planning District No. 36

Seminole Fire House, 33723 Lost River Road, Seminole

Planning District No. 37

3 Circle Church, 10274 State Highway 104, Fairhope

For additional information regarding the Planning and Zoning District Elections contact the Baldwin County Commission Planning and Zoning Department at 251-580-1655, or visit baldwincountyal.gov/departments/planning-zoning/zoning-election.