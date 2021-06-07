A Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputy was killed today and another was hospitalized during an attempt to rescue swimmers in distress. According to Sheriff Huey Mack, Deputy William “Bill” Smith, 57, responded to a 911 call for at least three swimmers in distress off Fort Morgan Road at approximately 6 p.m.

Smith entered the water to assist, but was drawn into deeper water with a second deputy and all the swimmers. A boat from the U.S. Coast Guard responded, and Coast Guard personnel pulled Smith unresponsive from the water.

He was transported to the recently opened South Baldwin Regional Medical Center Freestanding Emergency Department in Gulf Shores where he was pronounced dead. The second deputy was admitted to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley with injuries not believed to be life threatening, Mack said.

Smith, who joined the BCSO seven years ago after beginning his career in law enforcement and fire fighting in North Alabama, volunteered for the department’s new Fort Morgan beach detail this year. The weather conditions were poor at the time of the call, with rain, thunderstorms and high winds moving through the area, but beaches in neighboring Gulf Shores and Orange Beach were flying yellow flags Sunday, indicating medium surf hazards.

Mack said all the other swimmers were successfully rescued by the Coast Guard. Information about a funeral service for Smith is expected to be released early this week.