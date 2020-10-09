According to a news release from MCU Commander Lt. Andre Reid, the Elberta Police Department received a call for service regarding two subjects laying in the roadway on County Road 95 near Fitzpatrick Road this morning. Patrol units responded and determined that the two subjects were deceased.
The two victims were identified as Ryan Fraizer and Joshua Carroll both of the Seattle, Washington area. Based on current information, Fraizer and Carroll install fiberoptic cable and were in the area performing contract work.This afternoon, Reid described the investigation as “very active, and investigators are currently out in the field following up on leads,” adding there has been cooperating from neighboring agencies.
Anyone with information regarding Ryan Fraizer and or Joshua Carroll is asked to call 251-972-8589 or 251-937-0202.
