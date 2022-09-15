Smiling and standing among the giant white bags of hemp flower and biomass as it waits to be processed at a 100,000-square-foot facility in Foley, former Mobile Mayor Mike Dow can’t stop raving about what the company he co-founded is doing, or what it intends to do.

“We’ve had a hemp license for years,” he said, while pushing the snaps together on a blue lab coat. “Everyone else talks about what they’re going to do, but we’re actually doing it.”

With horticulturist Ray French at the helm and serving as CEO, Oscity Labs hopes to secure one of the state’s five integrated facility licenses, which would allow it to produce medical cannabis.

An integrated facility license would not only allow Oscity Labs to dispense its products in a retail setting, but it would also be able to produce, transport and cultivate medical cannabis at its farm in Brewton.

Currently, there has been only one application for an integrated facility license in Baldwin County, according to numbers provided by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC). There have been two such applications in Mobile County. Applications statewide were opened on Sept. 1.

Those wishing to apply have until Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. to request an application, according to AMCC spokesperson Brittany Peters. Those who receive the application must fill it out and turn it back in by December.

A total of 31 companies have requested an integrated facility license and only five will be approved by the commission. In addition, 78 companies have requested a dispensary license application and only four will be approved. There have also been 39 companies that have requested a cultivator license application and only 12 of those will be approved.

In an email message, Peters clarified that a company that receives one of the four dispensary licenses can open up to three dispensaries. Each of the five integrated facility licensees can open up to five dispensaries for a total of 37 statewide, she wrote.

Unlike other state laws, medical cannabis legislation requires cities and counties to opt in rather than opt out. This means municipal governments have to vote to allow dispensaries in an area.

Oscity Labs is hoping a Foley City Council ordinance to allow dispensaries will pass following a public hearing on the issue slated for Monday, Sept. 19. City Administrator Mike Thompson said Oscity asked the municipality to pass the ordinance to allow them to operate a dispensary.

“For us, we have a manufacturer of CBD oil in the city,” he said. “They reached out because of an opportunity to obtain a license and we’re considering it.”

Oscity Labs uses high-tech machinery to produce CBD and Delta 8 products for consumers under its own branding and private labels. The company makes chocolates, gummies, creams, tinctures and other products at the Foley facility.

The operations only use a third of the former food manufacturing facility right now, French said, but there is room to grow. The facility is licensed to grow hemp indoors but currently doesn’t. Oscity currently grows hemp in a greenhouse at its Brewton facility.

Once the hemp is harvested in Brewton, it’s taken to the Foley location where it is run through a variety of high-tech machines and processes to improve the quality of the products, Oscity analytical chemist Christ Whaley said. The manufacturing process essentially distills the hemp and improves the quality of the CBD products currently available, French said.

“We have a lot of the same equipment you’d see in a distillery or brewery,” French said.

The biggest key to the process is the liquid chromatography machine at the plant, which can separate various THC and CBD compounds, ensuring the purest product possible.

“Each CBD compound has different speed limits and travels at different speeds,” Whaley said. “We can separate them into different distillates and better regulate the THC and other compounds in it.”

French said Oscity’s main focus is to help the community.

“We want to help people,” he said. “We want to help the community. We want to help veterans.”

The company is already doing that, in some respects, by creating about 30 total jobs between the facility and the farm, he said.