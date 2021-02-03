A Bay Minette pastor who pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, served his resulting jail sentence in a matter of hours, according to records from the Baldwin County Corrections Center. After entering his plea Feb. 1, 55-year-old Norman Efeyte Washington was booked into the jail at 10:17 a.m. and released at 3:34 p.m. the same day.

Washington, the pastor at Faith Community Full Gospel Church in Bay Minette, was initially arrested in March 2019 on three counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of enticing a child, after a grand jury found probable cause he was abusing a 12-year-old female who was living in his home.

In court documents later that summer, prosecutors also disclosed they found evidence Washington previously abused two other girls, aged 15 and 17 at the time, and alleged “he is motivated by an unnatural sexual desire for underage females.”

But Monday, Judge Joseph Norton accepted the plea agreement between Washington and the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office on a single charge. Sexual abuse in the second degree is a class A misdemeanor in Alabama, punishable by up to $6,000 in fines and no more than one year in jail.

Washington’s official sentence is one year in county jail, but it was suspended in favor of time served “plus one day in jail or to become SORNA compliant.” After Washington’s initial arrest in 2019, he spent about two and half days in jail before being released on bonds totaling $51,000. His total time in jail Monday was five hours and 17 minutes.

Washington will also be subjected to two years of unsupervised probation and $710 in fees, fines and assessments. SORNA, or the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, will require Washington to register as a sex offender and notify law enforcement of his address or change in address, while he also must comply with the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Community Notification Act. Finally, Washington was also ordered to “avoid initiating” any contact with the victim in his case.

His address was listed as 43785 Wheeler Road in Bay Minette.

District Attorney Robert Wilters did not immediately respond to a request for comment this morning about Washington’s sentence or other repercussions of the SORNA registration.

State law prohibits registered sex offenders from employment “at any school, childcare facility, mobile vending business that provides services primarily to children, or any other business or organization that provides services primarily to children, within 500 feet of a playground, park, athletic field or facility, or any other business or facility having a principal purpose of caring for, educating, or entertaining minors.”

The law does not govern employment at religious institutions, but does restrict registered sex offenders from residing within 2,000 feet of a church “resident camp facilities,” used primarily for educational, recreational, or religious purposes of minors.

Calls to a number listed for Faith Community Full Gospel Church went unanswered today.