After more than two hours of public hearings last night, the Baldwin County Planning Commission tabled a controversial proposal to build a 288-unit apartment complex adjacent to a single-family neighborhood where homes routinely sell for more than half a million dollars.

Dozens of residents of Historic Malbis (the name is misleading, the subdivision was created in 1998) wrote letters or spoke in opposition of the proposed Parkside at Eastern Shore apartments, a joint venture of Malbis Plantation, Inc, of Daphne, and Parkside Equities LLC of Atlanta. Both the city of Daphne and Baldwin County Commission acknowledged errors on its zoning maps may have led people to believe a portion of the 42-acre wooded site was within Daphne city limits and only zoned for medium density residential development.

But after an engineer for the project completed a survey, developers discovered the city’s corporate limits ended at Historic Malbis. What’s more, the Parkside property was not included in the county’s Planning District 28, which ends a few hundred feet east at Turkey Creek. County planning staff referred to the site as “uniquely located” in unzoned Planning District 7, and admitted county mapping software erroneously indicated it was in Daphne’s corporate limits.

The city of Daphne confirmed, and although the Parkside property remains within its extraterritorial planning jurisdiction (ETJ), the city does not exercise subdivision authority over apartment complexes. The property owner is Malbis Plantation, Inc., which owns and has developed thousands of acres around Interstate 10 and State Route 181.

Mayor Robin LeJeune spoke in opposition of the application, arguing the proposal isn’t harmonious with existing development and the rapid increase in the number of apartment units over the past several years was “troublesome.”

“The vast number of apartments that are planned and developed, coming into our extraterritorial jurisdiction, give me great concern as mayor,” he said. “This dramatic increase of multi-family development in such a short amount of time places additional burdens, pressures and hardships on the citizens of Daphne and its infrastructure.”

City Councilwoman Angie Phillips, a resident of the neighborhood, said she and other residents purchased property under “false pretenses,” believing there was a buffer between the neighborhood and potential development.

“I understand business, I understand property rights … but when the government makes an error, it shouldn’t be our residents who pay the price for that,” she said. Phillips made an appeal to descendants of the Malbis family to consider an alternate location.

The proposal indicates the main entrance of the apartment complex will be on U.S. Highway 90, but building regulations require a second, “emergency” access. The developers intend the second access to be on Papas Street, through Historic Malbis.

Even without the second access, residents of other subdivisions along Highway 90 voiced concerns about existing traffic. A traffic study for the project was conducted in February, which some residents claim is not peak annual traffic season. Further, when traffic is occasionally diverted from the interstate to Highway 90, the roads “become a parking lot.”

Surveyor/Engineer Ercil E. Godwin, of Sawgrass Consulting, told the Commission even though the property is unzoned, the proposed development represents only about half of the allowed density.

“Our density could be 511 units by right,” he argued, adding his clients have done “everything we can to meet the regulations.”

“Historic Malbis has been around for 20 years,” he said. “I think they have taken a luxury in the fact the property next door had never been developed, up until this point. People tend to take a little ownership of the property adjacent to them when it’s wooded and all the sudden it changes and now somebody is tearing up my backyard. Their property rights stop at their property lines.”

Godwin also responded to suggestions the developer was taking advantage of the unexpectedly unzoned property.

“All the easy development property in Baldwin County is long gone,” he said. “It’s not easy to find mistakes in a GIS map, or find that one piece of unzoned property that nobody knew about, that really doesn’t exist. This particular situation, because people ask questions, is how we figured this out. We weren’t looking for a loophole.”

A motion to approve the application died without a second, but the Commission approved a motion to table the application until the Alabama Department of Transportation can review traffic studies and access. Meanwhile, planning department staff have issued a favorable recommendation.

Planning Commission Chairman Sam Davis said he believed most of the concerns were addressed satisfactorily, but traffic remains an issue.

“How do you answer that question without stopping all the development in the county?” he asked. “I do know 90 near 181 is a major issue. We do have an unzoned piece of property, they do have a right to develop, it’s just a question of whether this is appropriate for this site, with this intensity.”