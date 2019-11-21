SUBMITTED — Baldwin REALTORS donated 600 pairs of shoes to students in need at every elementary school across Baldwin County Wednesday.

Swift Elementary School, which was identified as the school with the greatest need in Baldwin County, received new shoes for all 114 students enrolled. Additionally, Baldwin REALTORS collected over 600 pairs of socks, and each child was measured to ensure proper fit and sizing.

The donation was made possible courtesy of the families and REALTORS® along the Gulf Coast who donated to the “Shoes That Fit” program for Baldwin County. For more information about Baldwin REALTORS, visit http://www.baldwinrealtors.com/