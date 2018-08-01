SUBMITTED — At approximately 9pm on July 31, 2018 the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office received a mutual aid request from the Escambia County AL Sheriff’s Office for a vehicle pursuit that had begun in Monroe County.

The suspect was thought to be armed with a high-powered rifle and had exchanged gunfire with law enforcement as well as intentionally ramming a sheriff’s office vehicle in Escambia County. The vehicle being pursued was a “Bobtail” tractor southbound on I65 and was about to enter Baldwin County.

Baldwin County Deputies joined the pursuit of the truck near the county line and immediately requested assistance from the Bay Minette Police Department. Gunfire continued on I65 in Baldwin County to the HWY 287 overpass where Bay Minette Officers were able to engage the suspect vehicle.

The truck continued south onto the General W.K. Wilson Jr. Bridge. While being pursued over the bridge, the truck slowed and the driver’s side door opened and closed multiple times. The truck ultimately came to rest on the downslope of the bridge in Mobile County with the driver’s door open. The suspect was believed to be inside the cab. Deputies approached the truck and found it empty and the suspect missing.

Requests for ALEA marine and air assets were immediately made through Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch. A search was done and the suspect was located underneath the bridge. Medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the suspect, Rico Ricardo Crosby, 27, deceased.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Crosby stole the truck from Scotch Plywood in Beatrice before being contacted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office near Monroeville, AL where the pursuit began.

Crosby’s cause of death is blunt force trauma and internal injuries. Crosby was not impacted by gunfire.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into Crosby’s death along with cooperation of numerous agencies involved in the case. This investigation will be ongoing.