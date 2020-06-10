Baldwin County school Superintendent Eddie Tyler sent out message to parents this afternoon quashing rumors that a “hybrid” school term is being considered next year, stating although school is expected to begin Aug. 12, no decisions have been made about whether it will be online or in-person.

In-person classes were shifted online in April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Tyler said as information about the virus continues to change, “I do not intend to release any specific plans until after the Fourth of July.”

Tyler said “several plans” are being considered, but in the interest of providing “some sense of normality for your children … I do not see a hybrid plan for Baldwin County Public Schools. I expect your student will either be in our classrooms or he/she will be doing distance learning. I don’t see a circumstance where we would have a student going to school one day and doing distance learning the next.”

Parents with specific health concerns for their students may have the opportunity to enroll in virtual school, but Tyler said those details have not been finalized either.

“I will be back in touch with you after July 4th,” the message said. “You will hear rumors and suggestions from people about what will happen, but please know that it is not official until you hear it from me.”