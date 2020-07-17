A registered sex offender from the state of Illinois is being extradited to Alabama for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), according to a news release from Capt. Clint Cadenhead of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Deputies with the BCSO Offender Compliance Unit began an investigation into Austin Hamilton 29, whose last address was listed in Foley. Hamilton was being monitored by the compliance unit but sometime during early 2018, he left Alabama without notifying the compliance unit and moved to another state. Warrants were signed for the SORNA violation.

In June 2020, an anonymous tip was received that Hamilton was living in the St. Paul, Minnesota area. The U.S. Marshals Service was contacted and asked to assist in locating Hamilton and on July 16, he was located and arrested near St. Paul. Hamilton will eventually be extradited back to Alabama to face prosecution. Convicted sex offenders who fail to register their addresses or keep their registration updated can be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison under SORNA.

According to information on file with the Illinois State Police, Hamilton was convicted in 2013 of exposing himself to a child younger than 10 years old. The following year, he was arrested and convicted again on similar crimes, according to news reports.

The US Marshals Service and Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office assisted in this case.