Until the pandemic, Dean and Venus Carr had a stable life. He owned and operated a gym and personal training business on the Eastern Shore while she operated her own cleaning service. Since 2013, the Carrs have rented the same brick house in a Daphne cul-de-sac where they were raising two teenage children.

But according to testimony in Judge William Scully’s courtroom in Fairhope Friday, when the pandemic struck and gyms were temporarily closed, Dean’s income plummeted and he could no longer pay the bills. Last August, after a five-month lapse paying rent, the Carrs were given 60 days’ notice to vacate the premises, with a demand to pay $9,340 in restitution and fees.

Amid a housing shortage in Baldwin County, the Carrs had trouble finding a new place to live. So they stayed in the Daphne house until March 2021, when Scully awarded possession of the property to the landlord in an eviction proceeding. In a joint settlement agreement between parties, the Carrs also agreed to pay $13,135.

Meanwhile, in January, Venus had been diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. She was unable to work, but they managed to come up with a deposit and first months’ rent on a new apartment at The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge. They moved there in March after signing a 14-month lease, but it could become a much shorter stay. Last week, the Carrs were back in court facing yet another eviction proceeding.

Their new landlord claims the Carrs lied on their application by “misrepresenting a material fact.” Essentially, they did not explicitly disclose that they were evicted from their previous residence or that there was a $13,000 judgment against them. Instead, according to property manager Lindsay Vance, the Carrs said their previous landlord needed to repossess the house for “COVID issues.”

An attorney for The Palladian told the court the Carrs had not paid rent since April and as of last week, were some $7,000 to $8,000 in debt. Dean Carr said he has attempted to pay, but the Palladian will no longer accept his payments.

A family friend established a GoFundMe page to help with expenses, noting Venus has since “had numerous ER visits, hospital stays, and out-of-pocket medical expenses. She is also undergoing chemotherapy and anticipates several more surgeries in the future. She has had to start weekly injections due to a low white blood count while battling the physical and mental side effects of chemo. Her current physical limitations have directly impacted her ability to work and run her business to provide for her family.”

On Friday, Scully had little choice but to terminate the Carr’s possession of the Palladian apartment, but attorney Meridith Dawn Rucker said they would likely appeal. As Lagniappe has previously reported, few defendants in eviction cases are represented by attorneys. Rucker, who specializes in family law, said she picked up the Carr’s case pro-bono as a personal favor.

“Don’t get me started on the compassion and sympathy of those [landlords],” Rucker said last week, noting Dean recently had hip surgery and the couple is currently physically unable to move. “Now we’re having to file an appeal to try to drag it out, but we have to put up a $3,000 cash bond we may or may not get back, and I don’t know what the circuit court will do.”

Last year, Congress approved a nationwide eviction moratorium as a result of the pandemic, but it expired July 31. Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control attempted to extend the moratorium through an executive order, but a group of nationwide landlords and the Alabama Association of Realtors filed a lawsuit against the government over the extension, and a federal judge in Washington D.C. is expected to rule on the case this week.

But Rucker said evictions have occurred even under the moratorium, as exceptions were carved out. In fact, at the Palladian, Vance filled out a sworn affidavit noting it was in compliance with both the Congressional moratorium and the CDC order because the defendant had not provided an executed declaration or similar document seeking protection under the moratorium, the plaintiff did not have a federally backed mortgage and the eviction order was filed “for reasons other than monetary default.”

Yet on the same docket Friday, Scully issued at least three writs of possession in favor of landlords, two of which were for nonpayment of rent. Court records reviewed dating back to June 1 indicate at least 23 evictions have been awarded in Baldwin County due to nonpayment.

In addition to protections provided by the moratorium, tenants and landlords may be unfamiliar with Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) grants awarded under the CARES Act.

Earlier this year, Mobile County was awarded $13.1 million under the program while Baldwin County was given $6.6 million. But while Mobile County has distributed $9.4 million to eligible landlords and tenants, Baldwin County has only distributed about $550,000. According to county spokeswoman Sherry-Lea Bloodworth Botop, just 83 of more than 1,400 applications have been approved in Baldwin County.

Meanwhile, Nayyer Mahdi, Mobile County’s director of grants management, reported that 2,089 applications had been approved in Mobile County, and the program has been so successful, the county is expecting a second allocation of ERA funds worth $9.7 million. The Department of the Treasury has placed a Sept. 30, 2022 deadline to expend all ERA1 funds, while ERA2 funds have to be expended by Sept. 30, 2025.

Bloodworth Botop said counties were required to hire contractors to administer the funds, and Baldwin County is working with Hagerty Consulting to speed up the process. Mobile County contracted with Tetra Tech, Inc. to administer its funds.

Jessica Nalepa, communications director at Hagerty Consulting, said 30 percent of applicants in Baldwin County have completed the entire process, but noted nationwide, only approximately 12 percent of available ERA funds have been expended by municipal governments. She suggested a comparison with Mobile County wasn’t necessarily fair, because Mobile County may have had existing staff or programs to implement the ERA funds.

“By federal design, ERA programs require a labor-intensive initiation process including system design, development, and testing prior to launch,” Nalepa wrote. “Additionally, to ensure compliance with the robust federal grant requirements established by the US Department of Treasury, all municipal governments receiving ERA funds must develop, establish, and properly document program policies and procedures; otherwise, upon audit, the municipal government risks having the funding recouped by the federal government.”

Nalepa emphasized the program does not expire until December 2022 and ensured, “Hagerty has been working closely with the county to process applications as expeditiously as possible.”

In Baldwin County, residents of all 14 municipalities may apply for the program, which can provide assistance for past-due rent and forward rent payments for applicants. In some cases, it can even pay for relocation.

“The County Commission is committed to getting it to people that need it and doing everything we can to make sure it’s successful moving forward,” Bloodworth Botop said.

But it may be too late for the Carrs and others similarly situated.

“They have the money in the GoFundMe account and they are using a part of it to post the bond and file the appeal,” Rucker said. “They may or may not get that money back, but at least [Venus] can get through [chemotherapy] first and get that behind her so she won’t be so sick trying to move.”

To apply for the ERA program in Baldwin County visit baldwinaltogether.org. In Mobile County, visit mobilecountyal.gov.